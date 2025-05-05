An advocacy group, Document Our History (DOHS Cares), has commended the Lagos State High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square for its verdict in the murder case of Bamise Ayanwola and the conviction of BRT driver Andrew Ominikoron.

DOHS Cares, a non-profit organisation focused on women and children, said the court’s ruling set a strong precedent against gender-based violence in a statement on Saturday.

The deceased, 22, went missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on 26 February.

She had boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at the Chevron Bus-Stop.

However, her body was discovered some days later.

The convict, a BRT driver, had initially denied involvement in the accident.

On Friday, the judge, Sherifat Sonaike, found the driver guilty of Ms Ayanwola’s murder and attempted rape.

The judge, who sentenced Mr Ominikoron to death by hanging, also found him guilty of raping Nneka Udezulu and sexually assaulting Victoria Anosike, who had boarded his bus on separate occasions.

“On count one, which is the offence of raping Nneka Udezulu, Ominikoron, is sentenced to life imprisonment, the judge ruled.

“For count three, attempted rape of Anyawola, you are sentenced to 14 years imprisonment.”

‘Victory’

The group convener, Ololade Ajayi, said the court’s ruling is a “delightful message” to perpetrators of violence against women, indicating they will face severe punishment.

However, she said the judgement would have been “sweeter” if they had gotten the convict’s accomplices.

Meanwhile, she also commended the recent death sentence of Peter Nwanchukwu, the widower of the late singer Osinachi, adding that the judiciary is signalling support for the protection of women.

The convict was found guilty of culpable homicide, with the court adjudging him to have caused the death of the deceased ( his wife) on 8 April 2022.

Also, Jadesola Olemija, a researcher at the organisation, described the judgement as a landmark which “sends a strong message that such heinous crimes will not be tolerated.”

She commended the deceased’s family for their courage and resilience in seeking justice. “Their determination has contributed to this significant outcome,” Ms Olemija said.

Ms Olemija said the court’s ruling serves as a reminder that justice can be achieved through our judicial systems.

However, she said that it is also a reminder of the need for continued efforts to prevent femicide and support survivors of gender-based violence.

“We urge everyone to join us in promoting awareness about femicide, advocating for the rights and dignity of women and girls, and working together to create a society where such crimes are not repeated.

The organisation, in its femicide live dashboard, has recorded at least 50 reported victims of femicide in 2015 alone.

