I was raped by my colleague six years ago – Actress Lolo 1 alleges

Nollywood actress and media personality Omotunde Adebowale-David, popularly known as Lolo 1, revealed that she was raped by a male colleague in the broadcast industry six years ago.

Speaking on her podcast, Say My Piece, Lolo said the experience still traumatises her, especially because she often sees her attacker. She chose not to name him, explaining, “If I name him now that he’s in a prominent TV position, people will ask why I didn’t speak up six years ago.”

Lolo, who co-hosts News Central’s Jasiri breakfast show, said the memory of the assault still haunts her. “I have been raped only once, and a colleague did it,” she said. “When I see him, I go into a momentary panic.” She also highlighted how women often blame themselves or stay silent after such experiences. Sharing a personal moment, she said, “My daughter held my hand and said, ‘Mummy, you’ve gone through so much.’ And I said I had.”

‘I like sex; wives should enjoy it as husbands do’ — Felix Adejumo advises women.

Funke Adejumo, wife of the founder of Agape Christian Ministries, Felix Adejumo, urged married women to embrace intimacy and overcome cultural beliefs that discourage them from enjoying sex. In a video shared on her Instagram, she challenged the mindset that African women must suppress their sexuality, stressing that intimacy is key to a lasting, fulfilling marriage. “I like sex. If I don’t, how will I have children?” she said. “African culture has told you not to show you enjoy sex, or they’ll call you a prostitute.”

Encouraging women to communicate their desires openly, Adejumo advised wives to stop pretending and be honest about their needs during intimacy. “Tell yourself, sex is good. I want my husband,” she said. “When you’re having sex, talk, moan—don’t pretend.” She also emphasised the importance of positive feedback and physical affection, saying, “Tickle your husband, touch him. When he finishes, tell him he did a good job.”

Priscilla, Juma Jux announce Nigerian wedding date

The moment fans have been waiting for arrived, as Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo has officially announced the Nigerian wedding date for her daughter, Priscilla Ojo. Following the traditional Tanzanian ceremony in February, where Priscilla’s fiancé, Juma Jux, proposed again in a romantic surprise, the Nigerian leg of the wedding is now set for April 17, 2025. Sharing the update on Instagram, Iyabo wrote: “April 17th, a shutdown alert! My precious Queen @its.priscy is tying the knot with her King @juma_jux in our traditional way! Lagos, get ready! We’re bringing the heat with an East meets West vibe!”

The excitement is building as preparations are in full swing. Iyabo recently premiered her new film *Labake Olododo* and now focuses on her daughter’s big day. Celebrities like Toyin Abraham, Enioluwa, and Chioma ‘Goodhair’ Ikokwu joined Iyabo in Tanzania to celebrate with the couple. Now, all eyes are on Lagos for what promises to be another glamorous celebrity event.

Mr Macaroni reacts to Patience Jonathan’s allegedly jailing staff over missing jewellery since 2019

Nigerian actor and comedian Debo Adedayo, known as Mr Macaroni, reacted strongly to reports that 15 former First Lady Patience Jonathan domestic staff have been detained since 2019 over missing jewellery. According to Sahara Reporters, the staff have remained in custody for over five years without a court conviction. Mr Macaroni, known for using his platform to speak on social justice issues, expressed outrage over the situation on his X page, calling it a painful reflection of how power is often abused in Nigeria.

Reacting to the viral photos of the detained staff, he wrote: “The injustice in this country is so painful! Does Madam Patience Jonathan even remember that they are still in prison?” He added, “We must stand against this pattern of abusing power that allows rich or influential people to lock up others because they cannot speak or fight for themselves. By law, they are innocent until proven guilty!” His post stirred mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians sharing their thoughts on the troubling report.

The injustice in this country is so painful!!!

According to this report, these men and women have been locked up for over five years without a court conviction!!

Does Madam Patience Jonathan even remember that they are still in Prison???

We must stand against this pattern of… https://t.co/jiOyfrdXQY — Mr Macaroni (@mrmacaronii) April 4, 2025

Zinoleesky’s baby mama trends after naming

Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez, known as Zinoleesky, welcomed his first child, a baby boy, and held a naming ceremony to mark the occasion. Close friends and colleagues, including Marlian Music boss Naira Marley, attended the event. Several videos from the ceremony went viral online, with fans paying close attention to Zinoleesky’s baby mama, who was spotted wearing matching outfits with the singer.

The light-skinned lady danced joyfully with Zinoleesky at the celebration, confirming her as the newborn’s mother. Her appearance stirred reactions from fans, many of whom praised her beauty and style. Social media was flooded with comments admiring the couple’s chemistry and sharing thoughts on Zinoleesky’s new chapter as a father.

‘I miss my old body’ – Eniola Badmus

Nigerian actress and politician Eniola Badmus sparked reactions online after sharing a post about her body transformation and political ambition. The former plus-sized star said she sometimes misses her old body and how familiar it felt. “There are days when I miss my old body — the fullness, the softness, the way I took up space without hesitation,” she wrote, adding that her old figure gave her comfort and confidence.

However, Eniola noted that her new body represents growth and strength. “It moves differently; it feels different, but it is still mine,” she said. She added that both versions of herself deserve love and respect. Ending her post, Eniola referred to herself as an “incoming senator,” hinting at her senatorial ambition.

‘Funke Akindele paid me ₦90k after one month shoot’ – Ijoba Lande laments.

Nollywood actor and skit maker Ijoba Lande went viral after revealing he was paid only ₦90,000 for spending a month on set with popular filmmaker Funke Akindele. In a recent interview, Lande said he was too excited to ask about payment before joining the shoot. “There was a time Funke Akindele called me for a movie production at Amen Estate, and we spent one month there. I was shocked when she gave me ₦90,000,” he shared.

The skit maker added that he has learned his lesson and will always agree on payment before taking any job. However, after the statement went viral, Alade made a U-turn and apologised to the filmmaker. His story sparked mixed reactions online. Some people blamed him for not negotiating earlier, while others said paying someone so little for a month’s work was wrong.

Why I refused to pray in prison with cellmates – Portable

Nigerian singer Portable shared his experience in prison during an interview on The Echooroom Podcast. He was arrested for assaulting Ogun state government officials and placed in a cell with other accused criminals. Upon arrival, he gave money to his cellmates to make a connection with them. He also talked about how new arrivals are often beaten and how he reminded himself that dangerous people surrounded him.

Portable also recalled being asked to pray with his cellmates, but he refused, believing their prayers wouldn’t be effective due to their past actions. He explained, “One person had killed someone, another two, and another three. Since I haven’t killed anyone, our prayers can’t work together.”

Segun Arinze, Emeka Ike end feud

Veteran Nigerian actors Segun Arinze and Emeka Ike are ending their feud. The conflict began in 2009 after the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) leadership election, in which Emeka Ike lost to Segun Arinze. Ike challenged the election result in court, seeking to have it annulled.

In an interview with QED, Arinze revealed that the twohadors have resolved their differences. “Emeka Ike is a fine actor. We still talk and laugh over those things. The conflict ended naturally. It was just about the AGN position,” Arinze said. He added, “What are we having enemies for? We are growing old. He is my friend, and I have asked him to go for lunch or dinner whenever he is around.”

’I’m tired of being called a prostitute’ – Kate Henshaw slams trolls

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw voiced her frustration over the name-calling and insults she receives from trolls on social media when they disagree with her. She described the constant use of terms like “olosho” and “prostitute” as exhausting and urged people to engage more intelligently.

On her X handle, she wrote: “Name-calling like olosho, prostitute & the like is just so tiring to hear. Can’t you come up with more intelligent responses? Oh well, sense was in abundance, but that’s when you decided to walk away so that you would be bereft of brains. Dullards.”

Portable drags Saheed Osupa after Fuji star issues fresh warning despite apology

Controversial Nigerian artiste Portable responded to Fuji star Saheed Osupa’s alleged threats despite apologising for their earlier fight. The issue started when Portable insulted Osupa in a viral video, calling him “big for nothing,” after Osupa removed Portable’s song from streaming platforms for a copyright violation. Portable was accused of using part of Osupa’s song without permission.

After facing criticism, Portable apologised, saying his temper had caused the misunderstanding. He wrote, “It was a misunderstanding driven by money. Please forgive me and accept me as your child.” However, a new video surfaced where Osupa seemed to issue another warning to Portable. In response, Portable quickly defended himself on social media, making it clear he wasn’t afraid to stand up for himself.

Tyla faces royalty lawsuit over ‘Water’

Tyla and her producer, Sammy Soso, face a lawsuit over their hit song “Water” following a royalty dispute. Songwriters Olmo Zucca and Jackson LoMastro, who claim to be co-composers of the song, are suing Tyla, Sammy Soso, and the label Epic in California. They argue that they should receive 12.5% royalties instead of the 10% allocated by producer Awuku.

The plaintiffs say they tried to settle the matter with Awuku in July 2023 before the song’s release, but he refused. They claim that, according to standard practice, each producer should receive a quarter of the 50% publishing rights, but Awuku took 15% for himself and gave 10% each to Zucca and LoMastro. Despite the dispute, “Water” has been a massive commercial success, earning Tyla global recognition and numerous awards, including the Grammy for Best African Music Song Performance.

I was offered cash to oppose Peter Obi- Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck revealed that he turned down a sizeable financial offer to campaign against Labour Party candidate Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential elections. The rapper disclosed this while defending his request for Obi to promote his album, The Machine Is Coming, in return for his loyalty.

On his X handle, Odumodublvck wrote: “Ask Abbas. I was offered money I had never seen to campaign against Mr Peter, but I turned it down. Telling him to promote my new album is not too much to ask, as I am not the one seeking favours. I sacrificed my life for this man. No wam. The Machine Is Coming.”

ASK ABBAS I WAS OFFERED MONEY I HAD NEVER SEEN TO CAMPAIGN AGAINST MR PETER BUT I TURNED IT DOWN TELLING HIM TO PROMOTE MY NEW ALBUM IS NOT TOO MUCH TO ASK AS I AM NOT THE ONE TO SEEK FAVOURS I SACRIFICED MY LIFE FOR THIS MAN NO WAM. THE MACHINE IS COMING. — INDUSTRY MACHINE ⚙️ (@Odumodublvck_) April 3, 2025

Tunde Onakoya pledges sponsorship for Ikoyi girl sweeping at 4 am

Nigerian chess master and ChessinSlums founder Tunde Onakoya responded to the viral video of a young girl helping her mother, a street sweeper, in Ikoyi, Lagos. The footage showed the girl holding a broom while working alongside her mother, which led to criticism from a woman who recorded the incident, condemning the mother for involving her child in the work. Tunde condemned this act, calling it cruel to humiliate the mother in front of her daughter, and shared his own experience of helping his mother with cleaning jobs when he was young.

In a compassionate response, Tunde offered to sponsor the girl’s education up to university level, stating, “If no one has done this already, I would like to take full responsibility for the girl’s education through university.” He hoped this gesture would help ease their burden during difficult times, emphasising the importance of compassion instead of judgment in such situations.

JUST IN: Tunde Onakoya has offered to sponsor the education of the 11-year-old girl who followed her mother to her sweeping job in Ikoyi. Nice 👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/yChysKqiIy — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) April 1, 2025

