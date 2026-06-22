Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has revealed that the pursuit of personal wealth no longer drives him. The 69-year-old disclosed this during an interview posted on The School of Hard Rocks’ Instagram page on Friday night. In the interview, he discussed life beyond financial success, outlined his long-term vision for impact across Africa, and reflected on his legacy and broader contributions to economic development. He said, “I’ve actually passed the stage of just doing business to make money. It is to leave a legacy. In the first quarter of the year, we did about $10 billion.” Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“I want to be remembered as somebody who has industrialised Africa. That’s what I want.”

Companies

Additionally, the businessman maintained that, growing up, he had no plan whatsoever, not even one per cent, to build companies. Mr Dangote added that he had never bothered with the ranking of his net worth and instead preferred to remain humble. “They say I’m worth $38 billion. But you know, most of our businesses are not listed yet. It will come out soon,” said the Kano-born billionaire.

Investment

Furthermore, the founder of the Dangote Group stressed the need for Americans to invest in Africa, noting that the continent represents the

real future. Mr Dangote noted, “Today, in Africa, 70 per cent of our population is below 30 years of age. By 2050, we’re going to be 2.5 billion people.” Asked for his best advice on sales and negotiation for business-minded individuals, he urged them to emulate the Chinese. “Learn to be like the Chinese. You know, the Chinese know how to wear people out in negotiation. But the first thing you have to do is treat the customer like a king. Well, he’s a king,” the businessman added.

Building

More so, Mr Dangote stated that he does not simply build businesses; rather, he identifies what people need most and provides it.

“And these were things that I was trading in. So I tried to do what you call backward integration to produce what we used to import.”“And now we’re going into oil and gas, where the scale is huge. If I look at myself, I know that God is real.” Mr Dangote last made headlines when he revealed why he sold his mansions in the US and the UK. PREMIUM TIMES reported that he disclosed that he sold his high-end properties in the United States and the United Kingdom after deciding to concentrate fully on industrial investments in Nigeria—a decision he described as central to his long-term business philosophy. Mr Dangote, whose business empire spans cement, sugar, salt, fertiliser, petrochemicals and oil refining, said luxury real estate abroad can distract entrepreneurs pursuing ambitious goals.