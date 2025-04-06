The fitness culture, which has rapidly gained popularity in Nigeria, is now raising concerns. While fitness centres have traditionally been spaces for enthusiasts to improve their physical health and well-being, there is a growing worry that they are turning into hotspots for romantic encounters.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos, some gym-goers said that the fitness culture had evolved into something more complex than just a space for physical exercise.

Folarin Adekoya, a gym-goer in the Ikeja area of the state, said that some enthusiasts seem more focused on socialising and taking photographs for social media than engaging in actual workouts.

“Some women are seen wearing revealing and provocative gym outfits, which leads to question the motivations behind their choice of clothing. But it’s not just the clothing that’s causing a stir. Some gym-goers use these spaces to hook up with romantic partners.

“I’ve seen women wearing gym outfits that are quite revealing; it can be distracting, especially when trying to focus on your workout,” Mr Adekoya said.

Also, Jason Onwuka, a regular gym-goer in the Festac area of the state, shared his perspectives on the evolving balance between staying fit, distractions, and the growing influence of social media.

“I prefer going to the gym to work out because I’m more motivated there, but I have seen people meeting up there, and it’s clear they’re not there to work out. They’ll spend hours talking and laughing together, and it’s just not what the gym is meant for.

‘‘As society becomes increasingly individualised, people seek new ways to connect with others. The gym has become a space where people can meet new friends, find romantic partners, and feel a sense of community,” he said.

Mr Onwuka noted that while the gym had become increasingly popular, with more social interactions, it was up to individuals to focus on their goals.

“Whatever it is you do, there will always be distractions. If you go to the gym with a clear goal to train and focus on your workout, it’s up to you whether you allow distractions to affect you.”

He also observed that the professional women who came to the gym were more focused on their workouts and did not dress provocatively.

“They wear comfortable leggings or tights that are easy to work out in,” he said.

Teddy A’s remarks

Recently, a former Big Brother Naija star, Teddy A, weighed in on the issue of indecent dressing at the gym.

In a video posted on his social media page, Teddy A expressed displeasure over the trend, stressing the importance of covering sensitive body parts during workouts.

“I’m not trying to be insensitive, but we don’t want them to start banning girls from the gym because of indecent dressing,” he said.

Teddy A’s comments sparked a heated debate on social media. Some argued that gyms should enforce stricter dress codes, while others saw it as an overreaction.

A manager at a popular fitness centre in the Ajah area of the state pleaded anonymity and told NAN that they have had to implement rules about appropriate clothing and behaviour in the gym.

“We want to create a welcoming and respectful environment for all our members. However, despite the management’s efforts, the trend shows no signs of slowing down. People are using the gym to meet new people and have fun, and as long as they’re not disrupting someone else’s workout, I don’t see the harm,” he said.

