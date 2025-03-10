Former Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Nengi, has announced the birth of her baby girl, born on 21 February.
She disclosed this on Sunday via her official Instagram page, describing it as ‘the purest form of love’.
Nengi posted clips from her pregnancy journey up until the moment of her baby’s birth.
“My greatest blessing, my heart in human form, my purpose. God knew I needed you, my baby…I love you more than words could ever explain.“It’s us forever,” she said.
|
The identity of the child’s father is unknown.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, as of this report, the former housemate had received over 90,000 messages, including comments from well-wishers.
(NAN)
