Governor Uba Sani has ordered the removal of tax clearance as a precondition for accessing scholarship opportunities in Kaduna State. The Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board, Yahya Saleh Ibrahim who disclosed this when speaking with journalists in Kaduna on Sunday commended the governor for making it easier for all students including those from humble backgrounds to obtain sponsorship in the state.

Mr Ibrahim said that although the writing of essays is still a requirement to access scholarship in the state, it is, however, done “to determine areas of students’ weakness that require support.’’

He further disclosed that Governor Sani has created seven scholarship awards zonal units to make it easier for students in rural areas to be screened. He said the zonal units have eased the burden of every student coming to the Board’s headquarters in Kaduna and the associated congestion.

He disclosed that the governor has also provided 30 computers to the various units to simplify the application process, adding that the units comprise Zaria, Kafanchan, Kachia, Pambegua, Makarfi, Kaduna-North, and Kaduna South zones.

Mr Ibrahim further revealed that the Board now conducts on-the-spot scholarship enrolments for indigenous citizens across tertiary institutions. Through this process, he said that over 4,330 potential beneficiaries awaiting disbursement have been enlisted.

He stated that “a total of 3,397 students have been awarded local scholarships from May 2023 to date. Also, 30 students have benefitted from the third-party tertiary education loans.

Furthermore, the Board secured 50 scholarships for secondary school students, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, for indigent students from the Indomie Noodles DUFIL Company Kaduna.

According to him, ‘’the inclusion of government special scholarship intervention programmes for innovation, aviation, meritorious, underprivileged, and people with special needs (PLWD) students, in the state is in the heart of His Excellency’s agenda.’’

The Executive Secretary maintained that Governor Sani has given employment to the six medical students that recently graduated from Cuba and 14 of their counterparts who passed out from Uganda.

Similarly, 14 nursing graduates from Uganda were all automatically employed under the Kaduna State civil service based on the governor’s approval.

