Mike Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, is no stranger to controversy.

The Nigerian socialite, entrepreneur, and co-owner of Club Uno in Lagos has built a reputation for his flamboyant, often outrageous event entrances that keep people talking.

From showing up to weddings with women on dog leashes to escorting six women carrying babies, Pretty Mike remains unapologetically himself—and it comes at a cost.

As one of Nigeria’s most talked-about social figures, he thrives on shock value. From extravagant appearances to brushing off accusations of occultism, he continues to live life on his terms—and he shows no signs of stopping.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Pretty Mike explained the rationale behind his dramatic appearances, the price tag that comes with them, and his response to critics who accuse him of fetishism and occult practices.

Why the controversy?

When asked whether there is a message behind his grand entrances, the entrepreneur explained that his goal is simple: to catch people’s attention and stand out.

“I think I’m just trying to catch people’s attention. I’m also trying to facilitate the audience and do something different, something other people don’t do,” he said.

Pulling off these dramatic displays is no cheap feat. The club owner revealed that he sometimes spends millions to bring his visions to life.

“Funny enough, I’ve not sat down to calculate it, but whatever it takes to execute it, sometimes five, six, or seven million naira,” he stated.

Addressing allegations

With his unusual stunts, the controversial stylist has frequently been accused of engaging in occult or fetish practices. But for him, the criticism doesn’t faze him.

“I just look at my bank account, and if there are no debits, I’m good,” he quipped.

The socialite dismissed any spiritual repercussions for his actions, stating, “I’m one in tune with my God. I’m not scared of anything. My mind is clear. I have a clear conscience and a clear mind.”

Love, marriage

Despite his current theatrics, Pretty Mike has surprising plans for the future, including a marriage, despite his lack of belief in love.

“I don’t believe in love, but I will get married soon,” the entrepreneur admitted.

When asked what he seeks in a partner, he said, “For me, it’s all about respect, understanding, and God.”

As for whether he’ll stage a dramatic entrance at his wedding, he left it to the imagination.

Legal pitfalls

The socialite appears unbothered by public outrage or legal threats. When asked whether he thought there was a point where he might cross the line, his response was blunt:

“I’m waiting for that.”

And if legal trouble ever comes his way? “I’m looking forward to it,” he said with a laugh. “We’re good to go.”

In January 2017, Pretty Mike caused public outrage when he attended events with women on dog leashes, treating them like pets. His actions led to his arrest by Lagos State authorities, after which he issued a public apology.

In June 2021, he made headlines again by attending a wedding with six bridesmaids, each carrying a baby. This unusual display sparked speculation about the children’s paternity and the message he was trying to send.

In March 2021, he was arrested for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols at a Cubana nightclub. Despite his controversies, he remained a key figure in the entertainment scene. In December 2024, he launched Proxy Lagos, a high-end nightclub aiming to transform nightlife in the city.

The socialite stirred another controversy at celebrity stylist Yomi Casual’s 40th birthday party in January. Pretty Mike arrived with two women holding what looked like human heads, triggering debates over the appropriateness of his theatrics.

Beyond his dramatic public appearances, Pretty Mike is also a businessman and runs a logistics company specialising in textile transportation. In 2021, he earned a doctorate in business management and corporate governance from the European American University, Republic of Panama, Central America.

