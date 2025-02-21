Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly known as Prime Boy, a close friend of the late Nigerian artiste Ireoluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has sued his late friend’s mother, Abosede Aloba, for defamation.

Mohbad died on 12 September 2023 and was buried the next day. His body was exhumed by the Nigerian police for autopsy.

Several allegations were tossed in different directions as to what caused his death – from the auxiliary nurse to his record label to his friend, Prime Boy.

In October 2024, PREMIUM times reported a N1 million bounty placed on Prime Boy by the Nigerian police as he was declared wanted based on accusations of his involvement in the death of Mohbad.

In the same month, Prime Boy threatened to sue the mother of the deceased for alleged defamation, accusing him of having an altercation with her late son before his death.

Responding via Instagram, Prime Boy issued a letter, the first page addressing the accusations levelled against him as ‘libellous, injurious and malicious’.

Defamation suit

He further demanded that the mother of the deceased paid for ‘exemplary damages’ to the tune of fifty million naira (N50,000,000).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The sum of N50, 000,000.00 (Fifty Million Naira only) being exemplary damages for libellous, injurious, falsehood and malicious statement made of and concerning the Claimant by the Defendant in a video interview made on the 28th of March, 2024 and published in several news media and online news outlets, designed to defame the Claimant in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society,” a part of the letter read.

Mrs Abosede was also ordered to respond within 42 days or risk having the case proceedings held in her absence – “You are hereby commanded that within 42 (forty-two) days after the service of this Writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service, you do cause an appearance to be entered for you in action at the suit of the Claimant,” the letter added.

Sixteen months after Mohbad’s death, the truth about the case of his death is yet unravelled, and the perpetrators of this hideous act are yet to be brought to book.

All we have are cases of conflicts ranging from accusations of infidelity to allegations of suspected killers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

