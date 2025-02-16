Omotola Jalade’s gallbladder surgery

Actress Omotola Jalade disclosed on her Instagram page that the gallbladder removal surgery she underwent in 2024 left her tummy imperfect.

Gallbladder removal surgery, or cholecystectomy, is a procedure to remove the gallbladder, usually due to gallstones or infections.

In November 2024, she opened up about battling a severe illness that caused debilitating stomach, back, and chest pain.

The 47-year-old stated that the surgery left her with scars and affected her confidence.

Omotola made her acting debut in 1995 and appeared in over 300 films, selling millions of copies.

Teniola Aladese’s acting career

Actress Teniola Aladese revealed during an interview on the ‘WithChude’ podcast that she ventured into acting after reading Christopher Darden’s book.

She initially wanted to become a lawyer but turned to acting – her Plan B – after actresses Genevieve Nnaji and Regina Askia fascinated her.

The actress, a Mass Communication graduate, started her career as a movie production manager before transitioning into full-time acting.

She gained fame for her role in ‘Jemeji,’ the Africa Magic drama series.

Toyin Lawani’s epidural anaesthesia experience

Fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani revealed on her Instagram page that she struggled with back pain, spine degeneration, and paralysis after receiving an epidural anaesthesia injection.

Epidural anaesthesia is a regional pain blocker injected into the spine, commonly used for childbirth and lower-body surgeries.

She warned expectant mothers against the procedure, citing her own debilitating experiences.

The 42-year-old also shared that she frequently underwent scans and experienced paralysis and breathing difficulties.

In October 2023, the costume designer for ‘King of Boys: The Return of the King’ and ‘Shanty Town’ disclosed that she battled a brain cyst and a degenerative spine.

Ms Lawani, who featured in the TV show ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’, revealed that doctors diagnosed her with ‘rise posterolateral disc protrusion’ and performed surgery to implant the C5 & C6 on her spine.

Yomi Fabiyi’s 27 February protest for Mohbad

Actor Yomi Fabiyi announced on his Instagram page that 27 February will be a protest day to demand justice for the late singer Mohbad, who died under mysterious circumstances on 12 September 2023.

He warned that failure to do so would allow the investigation to be swept under the carpet and embolden murderers.

He revealed that the peaceful demonstration would be held at Freedom Square in Ojota, as stated in a letter sent to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in October 2024 that Fabiyi previously organised protests but faced challenges, which forced him to flee Nigeria for his safety after allegedly surviving two assassination attempts within three days.

Portable seeks Falana’s assistance in legal battle with Ogun govt

Controversial singer Habeeb ‘Portable’ Okikiola sought human rights lawyer Femi Falana’s assistance in his legal battle with the Ogun State Government.

This newspaper earlier reported that the 30-year-old got into trouble with the state government after allegedly assaulting officials from the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA).

He reportedly attacked the officials while they attempted to seal his bar due to a lack of approved permits and insufficient air space.

The altercation led to the arrest and arraignment of nine of his associates on a five-count charge, including armed violence, felony, obstruction, assault, and intent to kill.

The singer has gone into hiding since the court granted bail of N5 million each to his protégés. They are also to provide sureties who are licensed bond agents registered with the state government.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story post, he expressed his desire for Mr Falana to represent him, citing him as his ideal choice.

The court adjourned his case until March 17 for further hearing.

Earlier, the ‘Zazzu Zeh’ crooner pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to intervene and asked Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun for forgiveness.

Yul Edochie, Judy Austin expecting third child

Actor Yul Edochie announced on his Facebook page that he and his second wife, Judy Austin, are expecting their third child together.

Yul posted a video of Judy with a baby bump, dancing and singing while he cheered her on.

He unveiled Judy as his second wife in April 2022 and announced their first child’s birth.

In April 2024, he introduced their second son during his first birthday anniversary.

In August 2023, Yul’s estranged wife, May, filed for divorce. This newspaper reported that the divorce process stalled more than twice.

Rema announced ‘Heis’ world tour

Singer Rema announced on his Instagram page that his anticipated three-continent tour will begin on 11 April and end on 3 August.

He revealed that the tour would take place in Europe, Asia, and North America. It would kick off in North America, with his first performance scheduled for 11 April at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Canada.

The ‘Ozeba’ hitmaker, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, gained recognition with his 2019 song ‘Dumebi.’

That same year, he signed with D’Prince’s record label.

Fiokee’s sister’s death

Nigerian guitarist Ifiok ‘Fiokee’ Effanga announced on his Instagram page that he lost his sister, Emem Effang, to domestic violence.

The 43-year-old guitarist disclosed that he had no idea about her suffering and that she endured in silence.

He urged victims of domestic violence to leave such relationships, advising them not to wait until it was too late.

TikToker Sea King released from police custody

Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, announced that TikToker Olumide Ogunsanwo, known as Sea King, had been released from police custody.

This newspaper reported that authorities arrested Sea King for allegedly cyberbullying Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

We are pleased to confirm that Olumide Ogunsanwo @seaking303 has been released from @PoliceNG custody after our prompt rejection of the initial bail condition requiring a Level 12 or 10 civil servant, resulting in a swift agreement and release on administrative bail, signed by… pic.twitter.com/gaEbLGuSEL — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) February 10, 2025

The Ondo-born politician and former African Action Congress presidential candidate (AAC) stated that he signed the administrative bail.

DJ Cuppy’s last Valentine’s Day as an unmarried woman

Billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, declared that 2025 Valentine’s Day will be the last she celebrates as an unmarried woman.

She took to her X handle to wish herself a happy Valentine’s Day and offered a heartfelt prayer.

The 32-year-old had a rollercoaster love life with notable figures. She dated former Super Eagles striker Victor Anichebe, but their relationship ended in 2017.

Happy #ValentinesDay to me!

Manifesting that this is my last one unmarried… Lord, do your thing! 😃🌹 pic.twitter.com/tIlPk0OYlq — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) February 13, 2025

In 2014, DJ Cuppy released ‘House of Cuppy’, her first compilation mix, in London and Lagos. She also dated music executive Asa Asika, but their romance ended around 2020.

She got engaged to British boxer Ryan Taylor in 2022, and they frequently shared affectionate moments online before splitting in 2023.

Iyabo Ojo announced date of daughter’s Nigeria wedding

Actress Iyabo Ojo announced that her daughter, Priscilla, will hold her traditional and white wedding to her Tanzanian husband, singer Juma ‘Jux’ Mkambala, in April.

This newspaper reported that Priscilla and her husband tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Tanzania, following the groom’s customs and traditions.

In a post on her Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo revealed that the grand finale party would take place in Tanzania in May after the Nigerian ceremonies.

Priscilla, 24, is Iyabo Ojo’s second child and only daughter.

Omoni Oboli’s marriage

Actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli revealed during an episode of ‘Pulse Fun Facts’ that she never considered ending her marriage to her husband, Nnamdi.

The couple, who married on 28 October 2000, took turns asking each other intimate questions during the Valentine’s Day special.

The 47-year-old actress began her career in 1996 with her first movie role in ‘Bitter Encounter’, where she played a secretary.

