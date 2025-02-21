The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw has set the stage for thrilling encounters, with Nigerian stars Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen) and Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) now aware of their next challenges on the road to European glory.

Key Matchups in the Round of 16

Among the standout fixtures, Liverpool will face Paris Saint-Germain in a highly anticipated showdown.

While Liverpool has dominated the new-look competition with seven wins from eight matches, PSG barely secured their spot in the top 16 but showcased their firepower with a 10-0 aggregate demolition of Brest in the knockout play-offs.

Arsenal, still chasing their first-ever Champions League title, will take on PSV Eindhoven, who edged past Juventus in the previous round.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa, returning to Europe’s elite stage, will battle Club Brugge, where Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika will be looking to make an impact against the Premier League side.

Leverkusen, Bayern set for clash of Titans

One of the most exciting ties of the round sees Bayer Leverkusen taking on Bayern Munich in an all-German showdown.

The two Bundesliga giants recently played out a goalless draw in the league, setting the stage for another tense encounter.

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface as well as his compatriot Nathan Tella will be hoping to make their mark against the Bavarian powerhouse.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will face off in a fierce Madrid derby, with the winner set to meet either Arsenal or PSV in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona will take on Benfica, having previously triumphed 5-4 in a thrilling league phase encounter.

Feyenoord’s new manager, Robin van Persie, will get his first taste of European action against Inter Milan, while Borussia Dortmund, fresh from a dominant win over Sporting CP, will clash with Lille.

Champions League Last 16 Fixtures

The draw is divided into two halves—Silver and Blue—determining the teams’ paths to the final:

Silver Bracket:

-Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven

– Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid

*(Winners face off in quarter-finals)

– Liverpool vs. PSG

– Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge**

(Winners face off in quarter-finals)

Blue Bracket:

– Barcelona vs. Benfica

– Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund

(Winners face off in quarter-finals)

– Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich

– Inter Milan vs. Feyenoord

(Winners face off in quarter-finals)

The first-leg matches will take place on 4-5 March, with the return legs scheduled for 11-12 March.

The seeded teams, who finished in the top eight of the league phase, will enjoy home advantage in the second leg.

