Claim: Facebook users claimed that comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, kissed May Edochie, the estranged wife of Yul Edochie.

On Tuesday, a Facebook user, Cynthia Cynthia Talk Show, posted a video on her page showing comedian AY kissing May, the estranged wife of actor, Yul Edochie, inside an aeroplane.

In the three-minute video, a voiceover alleged that May left Yul because she wanted to have affairs with multiple men.

The Facebook user wrote alongside the video: “AY is kissing May Edochie. Chai, not AI. It’s a really face-to-face kiss. E don happen.”

As of Wednesday, 5 February 2025, the now viral video had garnered approximately 10,000 views, 173 likes, 11 shares, and 444 comments.

Another Facebook user, Nneka Ezeh, posted the same video on Wednesday with the caption: “Is AY and May Yul-Edochie kissing? What’s playing? This is not good for Yul.”

Verification

PREMIUM TIMES analysed the video and noticed some irregularities.

This newspaper took screenshots of the video, subjected them to a Google Reverse Image search, and directed them to AY and May’s Instagram handles.

We discovered that the outfits AY and May wore in the viral video were the same ones they wore when they travelled to London to promote AY’s latest movie, The Waiter on Friday.

This newspaper reported that The Waiter was released in cinemas on 20 December 2024 in Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia.

The movie, which tells the story of a waiter entangled in a hotel invasion—sparking a thrilling and chaotic adventure—was directed by award-winning filmmaker Toka McBaror.

It featured a star-studded cast, including Shaffy Bello, Regina Daniels, Deyemi Okanlawon, Rahama Sadau, Williams Uchemba, and Toke Makinwa.

We visited May’s Instagram handle and discovered a video clip she shared, wearing the same outfit seen in the viral video.

A check revealed that May uploaded the video on Friday while she, AY, and content creator Nasiru Bolaji, known as Nasboi, went to London for The Waiter’s promotion.

We examined the viral video and noticed that May had six fingers.

Al turned

After reviewing AY’s Instagram page, we discovered that he posted the same video and pictures that May had shared on her Instagram page on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the comedian tagged the viral video on his Instagram page as Artificial Intelligence-generated.

The filmmaker condemned the use of AI to spread negativity and destruction, questioning why young, creative Nigerians use their skills for harmful purposes.

The actor urged youths to apply their AI knowledge and talent to promote positivity and unity in the country, emphasising the importance of supporting one another and celebrating achievements.

“Dear Online Innovators. As Nigeria’s future leaders and change-makers, I urge you to channel your immense creative talents toward building a better nation rather than tearing each other down. Nigeria is rich with potential, and your unique skills—be it in art, music, technology, or entrepreneurship—can be pivotal in driving positive change. Instead of using your creativity to undermine those working hard to improve their lives and contribute to society, let’s focus on uplifting one another.

“It’s essential to recognise that every action has consequences. When we sabotage others, we only perpetuate a cycle of negativity and destruction. At what point will we realise unity and collaboration yield far more excellent results than division? The other time, it was the poor @alex_unusual who has yet to come out of all the lies and narratives meted out on her person for always choosing to support a family that was a significant part of her brand growth. Must you all chase away everyone working with me or trying to earn an honest living through me?

“Let’s unite to support one another’s hustles, celebrate our achievements, and inspire a culture of innovation and respect. The future of Nigeria depends on our collective efforts to foster an environment where everyone can thrive. Remember, your talents can be a force for good. Let’s use them to build bridges like @flyairpeace did by supporting #TheWaiterMovie, not walls. Uncle Al turned Ay; together, we can create a brighter future for our beloved country,” he wrote.

Conclusion

The viral video purportedly showing AY kissing May has been debunked as false and AI-generated.

Information on the actors’ Instagram pages and verification tool (Google Reverse Image) confirmed that the video was created using artificial intelligence.

