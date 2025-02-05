Fresh from attending the 67th Grammy Awards, where Tems edged him in the Best African Music Performance category, Asake unexpectedly dropped a new single, titled ‘Military.’

Released on Wednesday, the song arrives without prior announcement and appears to be a direct response to critics and an assertion of his artistic freedom.

Asake’s choice of title and lyrics suggests what he calls his “military era.” At the Grammys, he attended the ceremony in a two-piece military camouflage and told Billboard that he was in a phase where he did whatever pleased.

However, the 30-year-old music star’s appearance has drawn criticism and mixed reactions. His choice of looks has been of concern since January.

In the ‘Military’ single, Asake reinforces his stance with lyrics that push back against detractors and reaffirm his music industry autonomy.

Paying Homage

A significant highlight of the track is Asake’s tribute to his former label boss, Olamide Baddo. He acknowledges Olamide’s pivotal role in his career and expresses gratitude for his support.

This comes at an enjoyable time, as Asake recently removed YBNL from his Instagram bio, fuelling heightened speculations about his current relationship with the label and his boss, Olamide.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The timing of this tribute also coincides with a social media controversy involving Portable, who had accused Olamide of favouring Asake over him. The controversial singer also released a diss track, “Your Papa No Be Army,” mocking Asake for his army uniform, suggesting appearance doesn’t ensure success.

These led to discussions among fans about whether the ‘Military’ single indirectly addresses Portable’s outbursts.

Lyrics breakdown

Musically, ‘Military’ blends Asake’s signature Fuji-infused Afrobeats sound with a sample beat from 2Pac’s ‘Do For Love,’ first released in 1997.

The combination creates a unique sonic experience that balances nostalgia with contemporary Nigerian street music. His delivery remains energetic, reinforcing the song’s confident and defiant tone.

One of the song’s most striking messages is Asake’s response to those who criticise his heavy use of Yoruba in his music.

The ‘Sungba’ crooner unapologetically states that English does not feel natural, dismissing the pressure to conform. The lyrics, “Oyinbo ko ro l’enu mi” (“English is not sweet in my mouth”), strongly reject linguistic policing in the industry.

In a boastful tone, Asake claims superiority over his peers, asserting that he is the richest among them. He clarifies that his primary focus is making money rather than engaging in industry rivalries. His lyrics suggest self-assurance that aligns with his continued commercial success.

Key messages

A closer listen to Military’s lyrics reveals Asake’s key messages:

On Olamide: “Shout out to Olamide Baddo, Idan (describing him as successful, powerful).”

On Critics: “Talk your shit; I know you love to run your mouth. Man, f**k that s**t, get out of here.”

On His Status: “I can drop an album tomorrow if I feel like it. I can release the seven-tracklist all at once. I’ve got more money than all my set.”

On Language and Identity: “English is not sweet in my mouth.”

These lines portray Asake’s defiance, gratitude, and confidence all in one track.

Within hours of release, Asake’s ‘Military’ sparked online discussions, with fans praising his authenticity, Yoruba lyricism, and boldness. Some compared his approach to Portable’s aggressive tactics.

However, critics worry that his bravado might alienate listeners and question whether his claim of being the richest among his peers was an artistic expression or a fact.

‘Military’ serves as both a musical and lyrical statement for Asake. It reinforces his commitment to making music on his terms, pays homage to his roots, and dismisses industry pressures. The Grammy-nominated star has declared his “military era”—and he’s not backing down from all indications.

Listen to Asake’s ‘Military’ below

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

