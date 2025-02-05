A fire outbreak at a Tsangaya school (Almajiri school) has claimed the lives of 17 children in the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Residents of the community said the midnight fire also injured at least 16 other pupils of the school.

The chairperson of Kaura-Namoda Local Government, Mannir Haidara, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Wednesday.

He said details about the incident would be provided later.

A resident of the community, Abdul Razak Bello, told the TV station that the incident happened inside a study hall at Mallam Ghali Tsangaya School.

He said the fire was severe because of corn and millet stalks stored at the school premises.

Residents said the fire started late Tuesday night and raged for about four hours.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“There are about 100 of them in the house, after they evacuated the students, they thought none of them remained inside the house, it was when they returned after the fire, they started seeing their legs, hands, they got burnt beyond recognition,” Mr Bello was quoted saying.

He said the 17 recovered bodies were buried on Wednesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

