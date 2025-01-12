Movie Title: Katangari Goes to Town

Director: Reuben Reng

Cast:

Segun Arinze, Iretiola Doyle, Munachi Abii, Bethel ‘Senator’ Njoku, Gbubemi Ejeye, Patience Ujah, Victor Panwal, Edward Fom, Sani Mu’azu, Olufemi Ojoye, Hadar Mike Sanda, Shehu Zock-Sock, Abdulfatai Otori, Maryanne Abdul Omokhepen, Patrick Longpoe, Emmanuel Edesiri, Wapi Barau, Bala Bamaiyi, Rekiya Attah, Stephen Angba.

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

“Katangari Goes to Town” unfolds the gripping tale of a retired police detective turned community vigilante. His tranquil existence is abruptly disrupted when he is summoned to the city to probe the enigmatic demise of Bello, his affluent cousin.

As he races against time to unveil the killer before reading Bello’s will, Katangari finds himself entangled in a labyrinth of clandestine deceit and treachery while maintaining a thread of humour that keeps the audience engaged.

Plot

The story follows Katangari (Segun Arinze), a retired police inspector turned head of a local vigilante group. Known for his no-nonsense approach, Katangari strikes fear in both friends and foes. However, after a recent incident leads to his dismissal, his life takes an unexpected turn when he’s called to Abuja to investigate the mysterious death of his wealthy cousin, Bello. What seems like a straightforward case quickly spirals into a chaotic web of family secrets, betrayal, and drama.

With his quick wit, an old rifle he calls Django, and a battered Volkswagen Beetle nicknamed Shagari, Katangari arrives at Bello’s lavish home to meet an eclectic group of suspects. These include Bello’s son Wash (Victor Panwal), Chatong (Gbubemi Ejeye), Bello’s daughter; Ulan (Ireti Doyle), Bello’s ex-wife; Sophia (Munachi Abii); Bello’s current wife; Audu (Sani Mu’azu), his business partner; Pastor Dominion (Bethel Njoku) and Bello’s assistant Mima(Patience Ujah )

As Katangari digs deeper, he begins unravelling long-buried truths that will shake the family to its core.

Critical review

This movie isn’t just about solving a mystery—it’s a poignant exploration of justice, family loyalty, and betrayal. It delves into the complexities that arise when family bonds start to unravel and the lengths one would go to uncover the truth, even if it means causing pain to those they love. It’s a powerful reflection of the constant struggle between right and wrong, especially when family is at the heart of the matter.

So, here’s the bottom line: Katangari Goes to Town is a blast. It mixes suspense, humour, and family drama to keep you guessing until the end. Segun Arinze shines as the lead, and the cast delivers standout performances. While the plot has some familiar twists, the perfect combination of thrilling and entertaining keeps you hooked. This is one you won’t want to miss if you’re into a crime story with a side of laughs.

Verdict: I rate “Katangari Goes to Town” 7.5/10.

