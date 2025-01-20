Gunmen on Sunday invaded the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in Idiroko, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, and shot a 54–year–old prophet, Yomi Adetula, dead.
Until his death, Mr Adetula was the director of Anti-Arms Smuggling for the Social Orientation and Safety (So-Safe) Corps in Ogun State.
PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the assailants stormed the CCC Eagle Parish along Baggage Road, Odo Eran, Idiroko, around 10:30 a.m. and opened fire during the service.
The gunmen, numbering three, reportedly shot at Mr Adetula, who appeared to be the target and mangled his head with an axe.
The Ogun Police Spokesman Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident on Sunday afternoon.
“Police officers raced to the scene and saw Oomi Adetula, ‘M’, aged 54 years, lifeless in the pool of blood which stained his white celestial garment, lying face up. On careful observation, his body was riddled with bullets and his head was not speared to ensure the victim was dead; it was mangled with an axe.
“On police inquiry, the information further gathered that three men came into the church, brought out long double barrel gun aimed at their target and fired a shot that brought the deceased down,” she said.
The police spokesperson said the corpse had been deposited at the General Hospital Morgue, Ilaro.
She added that the command had begun moves to arrest the suspects who fled into the border area.
“Normalcy has been restored, and a possible clue will be revealed in the coming days as an investigation has been launched into the unfortunate occurrence,” Odutola said.
Meanwhile, the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) said Mr Adetula was one of its witnesses in its defence of the libel lawsuit filed by IBD Dende in response to its (FIJ’s) undercover investigation and subsequent documentary on smuggling by its founder, Fisayo Soyombo.
