Nigeria’s junior female cricket team, the Junior Female Yellow Greens, has achieved a historic milestone by securing their first-ever win in the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup.

The team defeated New Zealand in a thrilling match that was reduced to 13 overs per side due to wet weather conditions.

The Nigerian team, making their debut in the tournament, batted first and scored 65-6.

They then produced an energetic display in the field, applying pressure on New Zealand’s run chase.

The Kiwis were eventually restricted to 57-5, falling short of Nigeria’s total by two runs.

This victory marks a significant achievement for Nigerian cricket, and the team’s participation in the tournament is a testament to the country’s growing investment in the sport.

At the weekend, Uyi Akpata, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation assured the team's performance is expected to surpass expectations, thanks to the board's efforts in developing grassroots cricket over the past six to seven years.

Nigeria is one of 16 countries competing in the tournament, which is being held in Malaysia.

The team is led by Lucky Piety, a former NCF National U-17 Championships prodigy, and features several players who have already represented the women’s senior national team.

The Junior Female Yellow Greens had earlier drawn their first match against Samoa due to a wet outfield, but they bounced back strongly to defeat New Zealand.

The team will look to build on this momentum as they progress through the tournament.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 6 stage, where they will be drawn into two groups of six teams.

The top two teams from each group will then compete in the semi-finals.

Nigeria’s outing in Malaysia marks the country’s second-ever World Cup appearance, following the men’s U-19 team’s participation in 2019.

