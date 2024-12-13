AfroBeat sensation and Africa’s second-most awarded female artiste, Tiwa Savage, recently spoke about her take on relationships and deal breakers on a recent episode of the “The Receipts” podcast.

She went on to explain that throughout her life, she has never experienced the peak of sexual satisfaction for most women.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had an orgasm, and I don’t even have sex toys,’’ she said.

The music icon shared her newfound appreciation for sex toys, praising how they enable women to take control of their pleasure and explore their desires unapologetically.

The 44-year-old singer stated in clear terms that cheating isn’t a deal breaker for her and that she has never ended a relationship solely because of infidelity.

“I have never left a man because he cheated on me.”

She explained other things that may cause her to leave a relationship, labelling these things as “deeper things.”

“I have been cheated on before. I found out and forgave every time. Every man I have ever been with has cheated, and I’ve never left them because of it. I’ve left for other reasons, but not because they cheated. Cheating is not my hill.”

“I’ve left due to so many reasons like drug abuse, emotional abuse, and being ghosted. What hurts is the lies about it, though. Maybe other people knew, and then I felt stupid about it, or they’ve known about it for a long time or if it’s close to home. The disrespect of it is why I could leave, but what is its actual act? I’ve never left a man cause of it,” she said.

Tiwa had been married to Tunji Balogun, popularly known as “Tee Billz”. Their marriage lasted from November 2013 to April 2016 when her husband accused her of infidelity, which she countered, debunking the claims and instead accused him of drug abuse, financial recklessness and abandonment.

Shortly after her divorce from Tee Billz, rumour had it that Tiwa and Wizkid were an item. These two have graced us with many pictures and videos of themselves.

