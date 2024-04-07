Pelumi Nubi, who drove from London and 16 other countries, finally arrived in Lagos on Sunday afternoon.

On 29 January, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Nubi embarked on a solo journey in her car, Lumi, nearly two years after professional motorcyclist Kunle Adeyanju rode from London to Nigeria.

Ms Nubi began her journey on 31 January from London en route to France and arrived in Lagos on 7 April, meaning she spent 68 days on the road.

Gboyega Akosile, the special adviser on media and publicity to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said Ms Nubi was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border.

Mr Akosile, who made this known on his X page Sunday, wrote, “Lagos State Government gives a hero’s welcome to Pelumi Nubi, a Nigeria-British citizen who drove solo from London to Lagos.

Lagos State Government gives a hero’s welcome to @peluminubi_ , a Nigeria-British citizen who who did a solo drive from London to Lagos. Pelumi was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border on behalf of Lagos State Government by the Hon Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and… pic.twitter.com/f9gSgPa3E7 — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) April 7, 2024

“Pelumi was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border on behalf of the Lagos State Government by the Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and the Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe. Welcome home!”

During her YouTube livestream, Ms Nubi said she was heading to the University of Lagos (UNILAG), where her homecoming party will be held.

The J.F ADE AJAYI auditorium in UNILAG, where the homecoming party will take place, has been decorated.

Her mother was among guests and well-wishers sighted in the YouTube live streaming.

The 29-year-old expressed her inability to fully describe her excitement at arriving in Lagos after months on the road.

Ms Nubi has set a record, becoming the first black woman to drive from London to Lagos.

Ms Nubi, who currently boasts 236,000 Instagram followers, began the journey with 12000 Instagram followers.

She described the followers as a community of incredible individuals who uplifted and encouraged her every step of the way.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being a part of this incredible adventure,” she said.

Ms Nubi, who announced her intention to pass through seventeen countries, ultimately documented her entries into each country.

These countries include England, Spain, France, Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, CÃ´te d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria.

Background

The travel content creator, on her Instagram page, said the journey was not about breaking records.

She said it was about showing the world that ‘impossible’ is just a word, especially when someone has enough grit and determination.

Before she began the journey, she said she chatted with people who had tackled similar adventures and learned that no black woman had ever made the journey.

Ms Nubi added that the adventure was to explore the beautiful continents in the world,” pushing her limits and hopefully inspiring people [mainly black] to chase their dreams.

She described the adventure budget as a significant investment after a year of planning and saving.

Ms Nubi revealed during her podcast interview that the entire trip would cost $15,000 â€“ $20,000, covering fuel, accommodation, and other essential needs.

