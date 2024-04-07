An army officer and a private soldier have lost their lives after they were ambushed by terrorists in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, PREMIUM TIMES has gathered.

The officer, identified as A.S Maidawa, a lieutenant, and an unnamed private, were attached to the forward operational base in Buratai, under the Nigerian Army 27 Task Force Brigade in Buni Gari, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The 27 Task Force is one of the units fighting Boko Haram terrorists in Northeast Nigeria.

Mr Maidawa was leading troops to Damaturu, Yobe State capital, on Friday, to buy fuel when their convoy was ambushed around Kamuya and Azare villages in Biu LGA, our source said, asking not to be named for fear of victimisation by the army.

The terrorists exploited the forest area and the bad road network to launch the ambush, but the soldiers repelled the attack and reportedly killed some of the terrorists.

Four other soldiers who sustained injuries in the attack are responding to treatment at a facility in Yobe, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The ambush by terrorists in Borno came less than a month after some suspected residents of the Okuama in Delta State, on 14 March, ambushed and murdered the Commanding Officer of 181 Army Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain and 13 soldiers.

The troops were responding to a distress call arising from a clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in the South-southern state.

The army’s spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, could not be immediately reached on Sunday to comment on the latest attack in Borno.

