Nigerian Afropop singer, Emmanuel Njambo, popularly known as JBold, has a new single titled ‘Magodo To Mzansi’.

He told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday the party anthem, which was influenced by the Amanpiano music genre, ”challenged him lyrically”.

Amanpiano is a music genre which got its name from the Zulu (a tribe in South-Africa) word ‘pianos’. It emerged in 2012.

He said, “Amanpiano music is a “hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths, airy, pads and wide and percussive basslines.”

“My recent single ‘Magodo To Mzansi’ was inspired by the Amapiano energy going round in the Nigerian music industry. I just had to make a record and it was effortless,” he said.

According to the singer who started his musical career at an early age, and wrote his first song at the age of five, ‘Amapiano’ style is fast gaining grounds in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

”I recently released three songs -‘I like’, ‘Firewood’, ‘Gentle man’ which was co-produced by my late father among other records,” he said.

JBold said his late father, a multi-instrumentalist and performer exposed him to music around the globe.

“All of these experiences helped me find my own sound. My father played a big role in my confidence.

Describing his sound, the indie artiste said it is a special blend of Afro-Pop, Alternative-Pop, Afro-Fusion and Alternative-Indie adding that his “music comes from a genuine place and every emotion from my music is real and I hope the fans can see that.”

Noting the challenges as a rising star, he said, “People only support you when you get to the top”.

The upcoming artiste said he would like to work with Olamide and Niniola.

“Olamide because he recognises young artists and allows them to showcase their talents and Niniola because I am a big fan of her style of music.”