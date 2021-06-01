ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has recommended that 20 per cent of the revenue be given to states where solid minerals are mined, up from the current 13 per cent.

The federal government had, in 2016, approved the implementation of the constitutionally guaranteed 13 per cent derivation from mineral revenues to deserving states.

But Mr Bello, at the North Central Zonal public hearing for constitution review exercise being held in Lokoja, Kogi State, said 13 per cent is not commensurate to the effects of mining activities in the state.

“13 per cent derivatives is not commensurate to degradation and other effects of mining in host communities. I recommend 20 per cent equity share for states on solid mineral mining,” he said.

Welcoming other states in the North Central zones to the event, Mr Bello said Nigeria is at a crossroads, critical to its development.

According to him, the present security situation is both a threat and an opportunity.

“Of course, it depends on our responses as citizens to these threats. The ongoing constitution review is one of the tools to address issues in the national polity, so I support the National Assembly.”

The two-day event, organised by the House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitutional Review, started on Tuesday and is billed to end on Wednesday.

Recall that the Senate version of the event was held last week.

This is part of the effort to meet the demands of Nigerians on the need for restructuring, which many believe to be long overdue.

Members of labour unions, traditional rulers, political office holders and other groups are present at the Kogi State Government House in Lokoja, where the North Central section of the event is holding.

Also speaking at the event, the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, clamoured for the creation of six additional states.

He also called for harmonisation of the 1999 and 1963 constitutions for the betterment of the citizens.

“Most people (are) agitating for Nigeria to revert back to 1963 constitution. There is (a) need to harmonise both the 1963 constitution and 1999 constitution for the betterment of Nigerians,” he said.