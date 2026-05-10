The South-West Development Commission (SWDC) has inaugurated an Action Committee tasked with turning TransComs, its rural transformation programme, from concept into delivery, executing pilot projects and laying the groundwork for regional-scale-up within 180 days across the region.

The committee will be co-led by Charles Akinola and Oyebanji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, programme director of the Foundation for Technology Innovation and Sustainable Development (FTID), SWDC’s technical partner on the initiative.

Inaugurating the committee at the close of the TransComs co-creation roundtable at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, Ibadan, last Wednesday, SWDC Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Mr Akinola, said the committee would serve as the Commission’s delivery engine, ensuring the project moves rapidly from stakeholder engagement to measurable impact on the ground.

The committee is structured around four pillars designed to anchor credibility and de-risk execution. Leading development finance institutions, including the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Bank of Industry (BoI), join the South-West Agribusiness Company (SWAgCo) to anchor the finance and investment stream.

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Policy and coordination are represented by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, the Southwest Governors’ Forum, and the commissioners for agriculture and budget from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states.

Private-sector and technical expertise come from agribusiness leaders at Psaltery International and Niji Farms, alongside logistics and energy specialists, and senior officials from the Nigeria Railway Corporation.

Development partners such as the Sasakawa Africa Association and UNICEF complete the coalition, providing technical and community engagement support.

The committee’s immediate mandate is to coordinate partnerships among federal, state, and private-sector actors, mobilise technical and financial resources, and deliver pilots in Fapote, Ogbomoso, and Ara, Osun.

Working with state and local governments, it will also develop the governance and sustainability frameworks needed to replicate the model across all 137 local government areas in the Southwest.

“TransComs is not another report on the shelf,” Mr Akinola said. “This committee is our delivery engine.”

TransComs, short for Transformed Communities, is SWDC’s cluster-based model for converting groups of rural communities into integrated economic hubs.

By linking agriculture with housing, logistics, enterprise development and youth employment, the programme aims to lift households from $2 to $10 a day within five years.

Mr Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, a professor, described a TransCom as a living community centre where people work, trade, learn and build livelihoods, positioning agriculture as the anchor for broader prosperity rather than a stand-alone activity.