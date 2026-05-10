In recent years, Nigerian fashion has gained global recognition for its creativity, boldness and craftsmanship.

That evolution was on full display at the 2026 AMVCA red carpet, where celebrities arrived in everything from stunning couture pieces to confusing fashion experiments.

While stars like Osas Ighodaro, Tobi Bakre and Shaun Okojie impressed with standout looks, some outfits missed the mark completely, proving that bold fashion does not always translate to good style.

Some designers seemed to approach the event with the intent to shock viewers, while others started well but veered off into ridiculousness.

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Here are 11 fashion fails we couldn’t help but notice

Kanayo O Kanayo

Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo decided to go dressed like King Charles of England to portray old money and opulence. The vision was clear, but the execution was lacking, leaving him looking cheap and costume-y.

Eniola Ajao

Yoruba actress Eniola Ajao in Elegante by Tiannah styling shocked me. Why she thought it was a good idea to wear a dress made from balloons is beyond my understanding. Her hair and makeup were lovely, though. We hope she chooses a better outfit next year.

Stan Nze

Stan Nze in a black outfit by Amdiddy. Continuing with the Igbo Odogwu fashion trend, he wears a form-fitted beaded jacket with a skirt.

The jacket looks tight, and the puff skirt underneath makes him look like he’s wearing a ball gown. The proportions are not flattering, and Stan has overdone this silhouette. I think it’s time to try something new.

Queen Mercy Atang

Queen Mercy Atang decided the Awards Show was a good opportunity to advertise her bakery, and she did this by wearing a dress by the self-acclaimed Queen of fashion, Elegante by Tiannah Styling.

The gold floor-length gown looked like a bread pyramid, and she carried a pot of beans as an accessory. This look rendered me speechless. I’m not a fan of fashion gimmicks on the red carpet, so she gets a resounding no!

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim wore this colourful outfit by Torias Apparel. While the mermaid shape is flattering to her figure, the dress’s colours, beading, and appliqué on her shoulder create a confusing mishmash.

Saga

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Actor Saga Deolu, wore a black suit by Fai World that appeared to be inspired by Count Dracula. The jacket’s collar was meant to be the standout part of this look, but it only ended up looking ridiculous. The keyhole brooch worn on the tie is an overkill.

Liquorose

Dancer and Actress Liquorose rocked this surprisingly bland look from Prudential Atelier. The colour combination is lacklustre and boring. The details look like an afterthought. Though her glam is on point as always, it’s a very forgettable look.

Simi Drey

TV personality Simi Drey looks pretty in this silver dress; however, the appliqué resembles a tinsel garland used to decorate Christmas trees, which cheapens the look.

Elozonam

One thing Nigerian designers tend to do is overdesign, and this is what Jeff Urban Clothing does with this outfit worn by Elozonam. The shape, the shoulders, the black beading on the jacket lapels, the different colour beading for the cuffs, the splits in front of the trousers, it’s too much. Less is often more in menswear.

Grand Prince Ita

Grand Prince Ita falls into the same over-designed trap in this white suit by Splendour Official. While the tailoring is fair, the crystal beads look cheap, and the beading is not precise, which shows.

Steve Chuks

Yet another man in the over-designed category is Content creator Steve Chuks in Kadi Clo.

The suit was very well tailored, but there was just too much going on; the two-tone jacket, the bottom that had us confused but turned out to be white, wide-legged, pleated trousers, the appendage on the jacket that dropped to the floor and made it seem he had stilts for feet, it was a lot.