Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and Nigerian-British singer-songwriter Sade Adu have been selected for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a prestigious museum and foundation that honours artistes, producers and industry professionals who have made a significant impact on rock and roll.

Contrary to reports, Fela isn’t the first African to be selected for induction, but the first African solo artiste to receive the distinction in the Early Influence category.

Trevor Rabin, a South African, was inducted in 2017 as a member of the progressive rock band “Yes”, while Freddie Mercury, a Tanzanian, was inducted in 2001 as a member of “Queen.”

The 2026 inductees were announced on American Idol by Ryan Seacrest and Lionel Richie on Monday night.

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In contrast, Adu, 67, will be inducted into the performance category at the ceremony scheduled for 14 November at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The event will later air on ABC and Disney+ in December.

Other inductees

Other inductees in the Early Influence category include Celia Cruz, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and Gram Parsons.

Meanwhile, Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller, and Rick Rubin are inductees in the Musical Excellence category.

Other inductees include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division / New Order, Oasis, Luther Vandross, Wu-Tang Clan and Ed Sullivan.

The inductees were selected by a voting body of more than 1,200 international music industry experts, alongside an annual fan vote, from a list of 17 nominees who released their first recordings at least 25 years ago.

Backstory

In 2021, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Fela, regarded as one of Africa’s most “challenging and charismatic” music performers, was nominated for the first time.

However, he missed out on the final list of inductees, which included Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren.

In February, the newspaper also reported that, 29 years after his death, Fela became the first African artist to be honoured with the 2026 Special Merit Award, also known as the Lifetime Achievement Award, by the Recording Academy.

Fela received the posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award, with his children, Yeni, Kunle, Shalewa and Femi Kuti, accepting it on his behalf at the ceremony.

In 2025, the newspaper also reported that Fela’s 1976 album “Zombie” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.