The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has said opposition parties in Nigeria are planning a multi-party summit to strategise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State, said the proposed summit is aimed at strengthening opposition parties and fostering unity to challenge the ruling government.

He disclosed this while speaking at the party’s national convention in Abuja on Tuesday.

The convention was organised by a faction of the party led by David Mark, a former senate president.

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“A multi party summit is being planned for a broader engagement of all opposition parties on the imperative of a united opposition front for the 2027 election,” Mr Aregbesola said.

Allegations of opposition persecution

Mr Aregbesola, a former ally of President Bola Tinubu, accused the president and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), of deliberately targeting outspoken opposition figures.

He alleged that state agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), and the State Security Services (SSS), are being used to intimidate members of the opposition.

“It is very sad and disheartening that the ruling party and its administration has resorted to cheap blackmail and discretatory persecution of politicians and personalities.

“State agencies such as the EFCC, ICPC, DSS (SSS) have been weaponised against the opposition and their members. They are being scared with incriminating charges and crimes,” he said.

Reference to Awolowo’s ideals

Mr Aregbesola also criticised the contradiction between the actions of the current administration and the principles of Obafemi Awolowo, whom many in the ruling party claim to emulate.

“The people who are doing these claim to be proteges of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a foremost principled opposition leader in Nigeria. It is doubtful if this claim can be justified in light of their acts in government. It is important to remind them of the philosophy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“A democracy without opposition is an autocracy. Vibrant, principled and determined opposition is the heart and soul of democracy. Nigeria must remain a republic. We say boldly and clearly no coronation in Nigeria. We’re a republic,” he said.