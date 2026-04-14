Persons said to be representatives of the British High Commission in Nigeria, on Tuesday, attended the national convention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) organised by the faction led by David Mark.

Organisers also claimed that the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, also attended the event held at Rainbow Event Centre, Abuja.

However, the Chinese embassy in Nigeria reached out to PREMIUM TIMES to say that neither the ambassador nor any Chinese diplomat was present at the event.

An embassy official stated that an Asian man seen at the event, whom ADC officials, Dino Melaye and Rauf Aregbesola, claimed was the Chinese envoy, was unknown to the embassy.

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This newspaper can also confirm that the Asian man introduced at the event is not the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria.

The ADC faction’s National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, said the British High Commission was represented by a three-member delegation led by its Secretary (Political), Thomas Samson. He said a Nigerian staff member of the High Commission, Damilola Oyedele, was also part of the delegation.

The High Commission has yet to speak on the persons introduced as its officials.

It is unusual for foreign diplomats to attend political party events in Nigeria.

INEC stance and party crisis

The ADC faction proceeded with the convention despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ‘s decision two weeks ago to withdraw recognition of its leadership.

INEC referenced the 12 March ruling of the Court of Appeal as the basis for suspending recognition of Mr Mark’s faction of the party. The commission also stated that it would not have any dealings with another faction of the party led by Nafiu Bala, one of its former national vice chairmen.

The ADC is currently split into three distinct groups vying for control of the party structure ahead of the 2027 general elections: Apart from the Mark faction, the most prominent of all, there is the Nafiu Bala faction and the newly emerged Dumebi Kachikwu faction, each claiming to be the authentic leadership of the party.

This “third way” group rejected both Mark and Bala, accusing them of hijacking the party. It supports the INEC’s de-recognition and calls for a neutral interim committee to oversee the party’s affairs.

The Mark-led group has since called for the resignation of INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, as well as the national commissioners.