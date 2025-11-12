The Guinness World Records (GWR) has confirmed that former BBNaija housemate Anita ‘Tacha’ Akide has broken world records.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that in October, Tacha attempted a GWR record for the most makeovers in 24 hours at the John Randle Centre for Yorùbá Culture & History in Lagos.

One month after she completed the attempt, GWR, in a statement published on its website on Wednesday, confirmed that the 29-year-old influencer had broken two world records.

According to GWR, Tacha set the record for the most cosmetic makeovers in 8 hours (individual) with 82 makeovers, and the most cosmetic makeovers in 24 hours (individual) with a total of 144 makeovers.

GWR noted that Tacha set up her makeup station in Lagos on 11 October, enclosed by a glass wall so passersby could watch and cheer her on.

The organisation added that Tacha worked on 144 models, each receiving foundation, concealer, blush, two eyeshadows, mascara, lip liner and gloss, finishing powder, and eyebrow grooming.

“Every makeover was uniquely tailored to suit the individual’s facial features”, said GWR.

Tacha surpassed the previous record, held by Mary Yongai of Sierra Leone, by more than 30 people in November 2024.

Different

The founder of the Natacha Akide Foundation (NAF) revealed that she pursued the record out of a desire to stand out, emphasising that makeup has always been her sanctuary.

She explained that she also took on the challenge to demonstrate that Nigerian women are capable of achieving anything they set their minds to.

Tacha reflected: “From childhood, I was fascinated by beauty and colours. I’d play around with mascara, eyeliners, and lip glosses even when my mum, a devoted church worker, disapproved. She’d throw my products away, and I’d save up to repurchase them.

“That pattern taught me persistence to keep fighting for what I love. This record was born from that same spirit, resilience and the courage to stand out. That creativity is powerful, and that African women deserve global recognition.”

Girl child’s record

Tacha revealed that the record was not just for her, but for every girl child who has ever dared to start anew.

She added that it also honours every creative who has ever faced doubt, every individual who was disqualified yet refused to give up, and every dreamer who still believes that greatness can emerge from anywhere.

Tacha paid tribute to her late mother, as well as the makeup artists and others whose efforts contributed to the achievement.

Furthermore, Tacha revealed that during the attempt, she endured a nine-hour storm that threw everything into chaos.

She explained that the rain fell so relentlessly that screens, monitors, and branding collapsed.

She added that strong winds had scattered the setup, forcing her to rebuild the venue from scratch during the event.

“On top of that, we experienced multiple power outages during the 24-hour attempt. The lights went off three or four times, but I refused to stop. My team turned on their phone flashlights, and I kept doing makeovers in the dark. It wasn’t just about makeup anymore; it was about proving that nothing could stop us.

“The people kept me going. My makeup artist assistants, the crowd cheering outside gave me energy, and every model that sat in my chair became a new canvas, a new spark of motivation.

“Each face reminded me why I started. I knew so many women and young girls were watching, waiting to see if I could do it, if I could prove that limits are illusions. Every time fatigue set in, I reminded myself that I wasn’t just painting faces, I was painting a story of possibility. I screamed, cried, hugged my sister and assistants – we were all overwhelmed.

“It felt like the whole of Nigeria was celebrating with me. Seeing the comments online, the love, the excitement… it felt like every person who had ever believed in me was standing right there,” said Tacha.