Nollywood actor Ray Emordi has announced his decision to step away from acting to pursue a full-time music career.

The 35-year-old actor, who rose to prominence through roles in several Nollywood productions and YouTube film projects, made the announcement in a video shared on social media, in which he reflected on his experiences in the film industry and his long-standing passion for music.

“I have stopped acting in films. I quit,” he said. “There was a time I never thought I would say that sentence. I have put in a lot of work in Nollywood. I have been in crazy situations on set, but I have also had some of the best experiences of my life there. It is not easy to say no when they call your phone to come back on set, but I have to stop saying yes.”

Acting career

Mr Emordi has been active in Nollywood for several years, building a career through appearances in feature films, television series, and digital productions, a route increasingly common among younger Nigerian actors.

He is known for portraying youthful, urban characters, often in contemporary dramas and romance-themed productions that appeal to Nigeria’s growing online audience.

Some of his notable flicks include ‘Heaven on My Mind’ (2018), ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’ (2020), and ‘Daddy’s Duty’ (2023), which he also produced, and which have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

Beyond acting, he has credits as a producer and director. He directed a comedic short film titled ‘You Don’t Say while living in Los Angeles.

Turn to music

Explaining his decision, Mr Emordi said music has always been his first love, describing it as a creative outlet he had nurtured alongside acting.

“I love music. I have always loved music, and I make good music,” he said.

In November 2025, the actor released a snippet of his debut single, which he said received mixed reactions from fans. “I know people dey whine, and I appreciate the whining I do. First of all, you guys listened to the music,” he added.

The actor-turned-musician said his artistic direction would focus on sex-oriented, dancefloor-oriented tracks and club-friendly sounds.

“I want to make music for the dancefloor and for women to whine their waist and for men to be next to women whining their waist. I want to make music for people who are knacking. When they are knacking, they will be listening to my music. It will be part of their playlist, walkout playlist, dancing playlist,” he said.

He also disclosed that he is currently working on an extended play (EP), which will further define his sound and reposition him in Nigeria’s highly competitive music scene.

Whether Mr Emordi’s music career will gain the same traction as his acting remains to be seen, but his pivot is one the industry has not seen in recent times. Although many actors move from acting to singing, some mix both, but not altogether quitting acting for music

Family concerns

Mr Emordi acknowledged that his decision has generated tensions within his family, which he described as conservative and concerned about reputation.

“This decision has come with a lot of consequences. My family doesn’t support this. It is a family of strict rules and reputation to protect, which is understandable, and I respect their decision. I won’t do anything that would bring any stain to the name,” he said.

He appealed to his family for understanding, noting that he would still take acting roles in selected projects, suggesting his exit from Nollywood may not be absolute.

Some of his recently released songs include ‘Adam and Eve’ and ‘On It’, which are part of his yet-to-be-released Extended Play album.