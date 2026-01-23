Nigerian singer Oyindamola Johnson, popularly known as Dammy Krane, has unveiled a new musical project titled ‘REAL Vol. 1’, sharing the same title as the joint EP by Afrobeats stars Asake and Wizkid.

The nine-minute track was released on Thursday, the same day Wizkid and Asake’s ‘REAL, Vol. 1’ also dropped theirs.

The songs on the six-track EP include Turbulence’, ‘Morayo’, ‘Champion’s Arrival (HaHaHa)’, ‘Mountain Down (W’s Alaye Datiemo)’, ‘Made in Lagos (Iskolodo Jogodo)’, and ‘My Healer (Like Dat)’.

Based on the lyrics and titles of the songs on the EP, the singer Dammy Krane offers direct commentary and challenge to Wizkid’s and his son’s careers while addressing recent Afrobeats trends and actors.

‘REAL, Vol. 1’

For instance, in ‘Turbulence’, which coincided as the first track on the Asake and Wizkid’s EP, the ‘Comment Tu T’appelle’ singer noted that he is ready to dictate his tune until his adversaries agree terms with him. “If they drop their own, I’ll drop my own. I no gree for them until they gree for me.”

The tracklist also includes ‘Morayo’ and ‘Made in Lagos’, which are titles of Wizkid’s fourth and sixth studio albums. In the former, the singer reiterated his commitment to his career, saying he won’t give up, while in the latter, he emphasised his impact on the industry.

Dammy Krane noted that his name deserves respect in the music industry, stating that he has previously assisted top artistes like Mr Eazi and Olamide.

The EP also features ‘My Healer’, mirroring a recent single by Seyi Vibez and Omah Lay. Here, the singer called out one of Wizkid’s popular nicknames, ‘Machala’, and Davido, warning the two of the possible dangers in getting physical with him.

In ‘Champion’s Arrival’, which shares its name with the debut project of Boluwatife, Wizkid’s son, Dammy Krane addressed societal issues with foundational roots, while people blame the government instead.

Moreover, in his version of ‘REAL Vol. 1’, Dammy Krane focused more on his public feuds with colleagues instead of exploring other pressing topics in both the lyrics and the title.

The lyrics feel like his 2014 style, with little effort to adapt to the changing Afrobeats audience. The rhythm does not blend well with the vocals or the song’s message.

Feud

The release is not Dammy Krane’s first attempt at riding the wave of a major artiste’s rollout. In 2025, he dropped an EP bearing the same title as Davido’s fifth album, releasing it on the exact day Davido unveiled his project.

The controversial singer pulled a similar stunt on 11 July 2025, the same day Burna Boy released ‘No Sign of Weakness’ with the same title.

This is one of Dammy Krane’s recent efforts to command attention through controversy, as seen in his social media posts targeting his colleagues. The singer has maintained a long-time feud with Wizkid since 2016, and with Davido since 2014.