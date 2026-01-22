Yeni Kuti, the daughter of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has weighed in on the ongoing feud between her brother Seun Kuti and Wizkid

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the public spat between Wizkid and Seun started after members of Wizkid FC described the singer (Wizkid) as a “modern-day Fela”.

At the same time, Seun dismissed the notion, insisting that Fela was greater.

The controversy drew widespread reactions from celebrities, politicians, and netizens, especially after Wizkid, in a series of Instagram posts, affirmed his superiority over Fela.

Enter Yeni Kuti

Meanwhile, sharing her thoughts on TVC’s ‘Your View’ on Thursday, Yeni had nice things to say about the ‘Ojuelegba’ singer, stemming from their previous encounters at Felabration at the Fela Shrine, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

She also revealed that Wizkid used to be a backup singer.

“I refused to get into the conversation because of some of the insults they are hurling. I like Wizkid a lot, he is my small friend. We have come a long way together. I remember when he started at Shrine during Felabration, he was a backup singer, so there is no way I can never not like Wizkid, I like him,” she said.

However, Yeni also argued that Wizkid shared in the blame for the escalating feud.

“And I wish he had quickly put a stop to it at the beginning, but he didn’t. Let us mend fences, we are one people, we are just about to go and celebrate our icon at the Grammy, and you are all getting into this dirty argument, the stain is not only on the Fela family but on Nigeria.”

Legendary Fela

Since his death, Fela has received several posthumous honours, including an induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame in June 2025 with his 1976 song, ‘Zombie’. His songs have also been sampled and referenced by some of the world’s top artistes, including Beyoncé.

In December 2025, the Recording Academy announced that Fela would be honoured with a Special Merit Award at the 2026 Grammy Awards on 31 January 2026, nearly three decades after his death.

Yeni buttressed her points, saying that icons are not disrespected in other countries, and urged the Nigerian audience to be prepared for Fela’s anticipated honour at the upcoming Grammy Awards in February instead.

She said, “Do you see Bob Marley people disrespecting him? No, they won’t do that. Fela started a genre of music; he is an icon, so if you have a problem, why are you attacking him? He has done his own, he has gone.

“Fela has been dead for 27 years, and you are still mentioning his name, that’s just the answer to his greatness, and can we just respect that, fight fellow living people, and leave the man that’s done his own and gone. He shouldn’t have insulted him”.