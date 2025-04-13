Dammy Krane has strategically chosen Sunday to build anticipation for his highly-anticipated new album.

Notably, the singer has chosen not only the same title for his album, ‘5ive’, as Davido’s but also the exact release date of 18 April, adding a surprising twist to the release.

Interestingly, like Davido, 5ive is also Dammy Krane’s fifth album.

Although Dammy Kranes’s actions have sparked curiosity and concerns, they don’t shock those in tune with his recent rift with the four-time Grammy nominee.

Their on-and-off online spat heated up in October 2023 when Dammy Krane alleged that Davido owed him money for their successful collaboration on their 2017 song “Pere”. This song was a significant milestone in their relationship, and the financial dispute surrounding it has been a central point of contention.

In June 2024, Davido’s lawyers served Dammy Krane a Cease and Desist notice, a legal document seeking to hold him accountable for defamatory statements and prevent further public attacks. This legal action marked a significant escalation in their dispute.

Davido‘s legal action was prompted by a tweet that went viral, in which Dammy Krane alleged that he (Davido) was a “murderer” and a “cheat.”

Backstory

Known for his hit song ‘Amin’ in the early 2010s, Dammy Krane enjoyed mainstream success and popularity then. He and Davido were good friends then before their fallout.

Since 2023, Davido has been a consistent victim of Dammy Krane’s social media bullying to the extent of accusing him of being behind the deaths of one of his (Davido’s) associates.

These consistent acts of cyberbullying led to Krane’s arrest in 2024 by the Nigerian police after he had tendered an apology to Davido for accusing him wrongly.

Responding to Krane’s incessant attacks, Davido called him an ungrateful person. He went on to state that even after he gave him three verses to help his career, the singer has rewarded him with ingratitude.

Though Davido has revealed the reason for the purpose and message behind his album ‘5ive’, Dammy Krane’s decision to do the same connotes no message except that he intends to drive further his rift with the singer.

Industry insiders say Dammy Krane will likely benefit from this strategic move as some Davido fans may mistake the album for his; thereby, he earns listenership and pay by misleading the fans.

