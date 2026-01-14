Nigerian gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu-Adeoye, known for her popular song “Omije Ojumi”, has died.

She was 46.

The news was confirmed in a family statement posted on Instagram by fellow gospel juju singer Akinola “Alayo Melody Singer” Ayoola on Wednesday.

The statement, signed by Olawale Akinnaanu on behalf of the family, disclosed that the Industrial Relations and Personnel Management graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU) died on Monday at a hospital in Lagos.

The family did not disclose the cause of her death.

“With great sadness, we announce the passing of Evangelist Olubunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye Omije Ojumi, who passed away on 12th January, 2026, at Lagos hospital, Nigeria. May God grant her eternal rest,” the statement read.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported in October 2025 that the singer appealed for divine healing as she battled a serious leg ailment.

A video of the appeal, filmed during a church service at G.F. David Ministries in Ibadan, Oyo State, showed her seated with her leg stretched out as a pastor prayed for her.

An intravenous (IV) cannula was attached to her hand, underscoring the severity of her condition.

During the service, the cleric told the congregation that the singer was experiencing persistent bleeding in her leg, which he described as a spiritual attack.

However, the exact nature of her medical condition remained unclear, and no further updates on her health emerged since then.

Mrs Akinnaanu-Adeoye began singing at the age of 10 but initially built a career in banking.

She later resigned after more than 10 years in the sector to pursue music full-time.

She rose to prominence with her hit song “Omije Ojumi”, which resonated deeply with Nigerian Christians and became a staple in churches and homes across the country.

She was also known for other songs such as “Testimony”, “O Ti Sure”, “Samiye”, “Ipè”, “Kò Tó”, “Omo”, “WA Se Rere”, “Morning Lord”, among others.