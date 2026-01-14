The Katsina Local Government Council has awarded a N690 million contract for the construction of a girls’ secondary school, a move officials say will expand access to education for girls in the area.

The Council Chairperson, Isah Miqdad, handed over the contract documents to the contractor on Tuesday, marking the formal commencement of the project.

According to officials, the project was approved by Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, who also authorised the release of 40 per cent of the contract sum as mobilisation fees.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the councillor representing Wakilin Gabas II Ward, Yusuf Mallam, stated that the school was approved after he submitted a formal request to the council highlighting the absence of a girls’ secondary school in the community.

Mr Malam noted that the chairperson conveyed the request to the governor, who subsequently approved the project.

He described the handover as the outcome of “sustained advocacy” and thanked the stakeholders involved in the process.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Mustapha Shehu, urged the contractor to prioritise the employment of indigenes during construction, noting that this would boost local economic activities.

In his remarks, Mr Miqdad commended Governor Radda for approving projects beyond the financial capacity of the local government.

He assured the public that a monitoring committee would be set up to ensure quality and compliance with specifications.

He also called on residents of the host community to protect the project from vandalism and interference.

Goodwill messages were delivered by representatives of the Katsina Emirate Council, the Zonal Education Quality Assurance (ZEQA) coordinator, and other stakeholders.

Officials said the school, when completed, is expected to improve the enrolment and retention of girls in secondary education in Katsina.