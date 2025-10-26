Ned Nwoko denied taking new wife

Ned Nwoko, the lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, debunked on his Instagram page reports claiming he had taken another wife following a dispute with his sixth wife, Regina Daniels.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Daniels accused Mr Nwoko of domestic violence and announced her decision to end their marriage. However, the lawmaker blamed her alleged behaviour on substance addiction.

He described the viral video suggesting he married a new wife as “false” and “malicious” and warned those spreading the rumour to desist or face legal consequences.

BBNaija Ifu Ennada’s amnesia

Former BBNaija housemate Ifu Ennada revealed on Instagram that she battled “amnesia, severe mental breakdown and a spiritual attack” for over a year.

Amnesia is a condition that causes loss of memory. A person with amnesia forgets information, experiences, or even parts of their identity that they would normally remember.

She posted several hospital photos and a video of herself shaving off her hair, explaining that she had been absent from social media since August 2024.

She said she had forgotten who she was and failed to recognise her family members even when shown pictures and videos.

The actress and fashion designer participated in the 2018 BBNaija edition and rose to fame after winning the AMAA Award for Best Young and Promising Actor in O-Town.

Ruth Kadiri on fame

Filmmaker and actress Ruth Kadiri disclosed during an interview on the Jay On Air podcast that fame came with numerous challenges. She stated that her top priority was protecting her peace, happiness, and personal fulfilment while building her career.

She added that staying true to herself mattered more than fame or public validation, noting that she needed to preserve her happiness and fulfilment.

Kadiri began her acting career in the mid-2000s and became one of Nollywood’s most respected figures. She is also a producer who prefers releasing her films on YouTube, where she has amassed over three million subscribers.

Lasisi Elenu welcomed second child

Skit maker Lasisi Elenu announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Nonso Adika, welcomed their second child.

In a series of videos, he revealed that they had a son, whom he described as a “gift from God.”

He disclosed that they named the child River and thanked God for the blessing of a newborn.

The couple married in 2022 and welcomed their first child in October.

Bukky Wright warned against impersonators

Actress Bukky Wright alerted her fans on instagram to fraudsters impersonating her on social media to scam unsuspecting fans.

She urged the public to stay vigilant and stressed that she would never solicit money, request personal details, or hold private chats on other platforms.

The 58-year-old actress advised fans to report and block suspicious accounts.

Her warning came shortly after actor Bolanle Ninalowo revealed that a scammer posing as him on TikTok had allegedly defrauded a woman of N33 million.

Davido met French President

Singer Davido announced on his X page that he met French President Emmanuel Macron.

He posted photos from the Élysée Palace, showing himself with Macron, alongside his manager, Asa Asika, and celebrity bartender Cubana Chief Priest.

Davido said they exchanged ideas for global progress.

In a related development, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke appointed Davido as chairman of the Osun Sports Trust Fund.

Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi explained that the initiative was designed to raise funds for sports development.

He stated that the administration planned to upgrade the Osogbo Township Stadium to Olympic standards and confirmed that renovation was underway.

Additionally, Davido inaugurated a new female hostel at Clifford University, Abia, named Veronica Imade Adeleke Hall in honour of his late mother.

He encouraged students to remain steadfast in the pursuit of their dreams.

Dede’s N30m gift

Fans of former BBNaija housemate Dede Ashiogwu gifted her ₦30 million to celebrate her 24th birthday.

In a viral video, Dede became emotional after receiving a ceremonial cheque for the sum.

Her fans also presented her with designer wigs, perfumes, luxury cosmetics, spa vouchers, clothes, accessories, gadgets, and a Bible.

She appreciated their love and kindness. Dede rose to fame as one of the 29 housemates in BBNaija Season 10, where she finished as first runner-up.

Bunmi Akinnaanu’s health challenge

In a viral video, Gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu appealed for divine healing as she battled a serious leg ailment.

The footage, filmed during a service at G.F. David Ministries, Ibadan, showed her seated with her leg stretched out while a pastor prayed for her.

An intravenous (IV) cannula was attached to her hand, highlighting the severity of her condition.

The cleric told the congregation that she suffered from persistent bleeding in her leg, which he described as a spiritual attack.

Akinnaanu, who started singing at age 10, left her banking career to pursue music full-time and rose to fame with her hit song Omije Ojumi.

Nkechi Blessing, Lizzy Anjorin traded words over Iyabo Ojo

Actresses Nkechi Blessing and Lizzy Anjorin engaged in a heated social media exchange after Anjorin criticised Blessing for allegedly siding with Iyabo Ojo.

Anjorin accused Blessing of offending elders and mocked the circumstances of her mother’s death.

Blessing condemned Anjorin for dragging her late mother into their feud and fired back with harsh comments about Anjorin’s character and obsession with wealth.

She denied initiating the dispute, insisting it was unprovoked.

This newspaper earlier reported that Anjorin and Ojo had been locked in a long-running feud since 2023.

Habibat Jinad called out Lateef Adedimeji

Actress Habibat Jinad posted an Instagram photo accusing her colleague, Lateef Adedimeji, of cutting ties with old friends who helped him at the start of his career.

In the video, another actor, Itu Iberu, claimed that Adedimeji blocked his number and ignored his calls despite their shared struggles in the past.

Jinad added that Adedimeji blocked her on all social media platforms for over four years, despite their long friendship from the days of Miliki Express on Orisun TV.

As of press time, Adedimeji had not responded to the allegations.

Paddy Adenuga’s engagement

Paddy Adenuga, son of billionaire Mike Adenuga, announced on Instagram that he had become engaged.

He posted a photo of his hand clasped with his partner’s, showing her engagement ring.

Although he kept her identity private, he described her as “my forever.”

The announcement occurred five years after Adenuga opened up about his past failed engagements in 2010 and 2012.

He reflected then that those experiences, though painful, taught him valuable lessons.

Tonto Dikeh on deliverance from anger and sexual immorality

Actress Tonto Dikeh revealed on Instagram that God delivered her from anger, sexual immorality, and pain.

She credited the Holy Spirit for healing her from deep emotional struggles.

The actress turned politician said she had embraced celibacy, not as suppression but as a source of personal strength.

The 40-year-old explained that celibacy brought her spiritual clarity and helped her “hear God more distinctly.”

Shina Peters on leaving parents’ house at 10

Afro-Juju legend Shina Peters recounted on the Honest Bunch podcast how he left his parents at age 10 to pursue music.

He said poverty and lack of space forced him to move out after years of hardship in a one-room apartment.

He revealed that as a child, he witnessed his parents being intimate, which further pushed him to seek independence.

He told his parents about his decision, but they pleaded with him to stay.

Kelechi Udegbe survived near-fatal accident

Actor Kelechi Udegbe disclosed on the WithChude podcast that he survived a near-fatal car accident in Lagos in November 2024.

He described the experience as transformative and said it strengthened his faith.

Udegbe explained that the crash occurred shortly after he parted ways with his friend and colleague Gregory Ojefua.

He recalled losing consciousness on the Third Mainland Bridge and waking up later in the hospital.

The actor is best known for Offshoot, Officer Titus, Collision Course, Ojuju, Mami Wata, and others.