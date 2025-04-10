The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has directed Nigerian radio and television stations not to air the protest song ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Abdulkareem, in the song released on Sunday, called on President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, to urge his father to address the country’s persistent economic and security crises.

However, in a statement issued by the Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi, on Thursday, NBC stated that the song is inappropriate for broadcast.

The statement titled ‘Restriction on broadcasting ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem’ read: “The National Broadcasting Commission has identified the song ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem, currently trending on social media, as content deemed inappropriate for broadcast due to its objectionable nature.

“It is, therefore, classified as Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB), as it violates Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. The commission requests that your station exercise discretion and refrain from airing this song to maintain responsible broadcasting standards. Your cooperation and commitment to upholding it is greatly appreciated. Thank you, Susan Obi -Coordinating Director, Broadcast Monitoring.”

Societal ills

This is not the first time Abdulkareem has used the song to critique Mr Tinubu’s government.

Known for using his music to confront Nigeria’s societal ills, Abdulkareem, in June 2024, aimed both Mr Tinubu and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, in his song ‘Emi Lo Kan.’

In the track, he stated that Nigerians are hungry and suffering from severe hardship that has gripped the nation.

He also drew attention to claims of discrimination against the Igbo community.

The 50-year-old artist, whose bold and courageous use of music as a tool for political commentary has inspired many, previously criticised then-President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2004 with his hit song ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga.’

This is not the first time the NBC has banned Abdulkareem’s song. During Mr Obasanjo’s tenure, his 2004 hit song ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’ was banned from being aired on radio but continued to be played in nightclubs.

Moreover, in 2018, he released a song titled ‘Letter To Obasanjo’ in which he accused the former president of being ‘Nigeria’s problem’.

Aside from Abdulkareem, in 2018, this newspaper reported that NBC prohibited Jay FM 101.9 Jos from playing Falz’s ‘This is Nigeria, Wande Coal’s ‘Iskaba’, and Olamide’s ‘See Mary, See Jesus.’

The NBC imposed a fine of N100,000 on the station.

Abdulkareem reacts

Reacting to the ban on his song, the Osun-born singer posted on his Instagram page that the action taken by NBC suggests that speaking the truth has become a grave offence.

He further noted that the ban on Tell Your Papa did not come as a surprise, recalling a similar experience twenty-one years ago when the Obasanjo administration banned his song ‘Jaga Jaga’.

The singer said: “It’s obvious that in Nigeria, truth and constructive criticism is always deemed as a big crime by the government, and this present government, led by President Bola Tinubu, is now going on record as one of the most insensitive, vindictive and grossly maleficent administration ever to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

“Just under 2 years of his presidency, and the results are just frighteningly abysmal from all fronts, and this is a fact known by all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe and political affiliations, except for the few happy slaves grovelling for crumbs from their paymaster’s table!

“The attached letter has been sent to all broadcast houses in Nigeria, instructing them to shield the government by hiding the candle under the table. Any wonder why Nigeria has not made impactful strides all these years? The conscience is an open wound; only the truth can heal it. Aluta continua.”

