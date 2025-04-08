Ace Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has released a new protest song, calling on President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, to urge his father to address Nigeria’s lingering and perennial economic and security crises.

The “Tell Your Papa” track was released on Sunday via Abdulkareem’s X (formerly Twitter) handle.

During a March public engagement in Adamawa State, the young Tinubu eulogised his father as the greatest president in Nigeria’s history.

“It was never politics, but they keep coming for me, they keep coming for my family, they keep coming for your father, they keep coming for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the greatest president in the history of Nigeria,” he said.

He further praised his father’s leadership, claiming he had prioritised youth empowerment and economic growth.

But Mr Abdulkareem’s song targets the younger Tinubu over his commentary, portraying him as disconnected from the struggles of ordinary Nigerians.

“Seyi, tell your papa, country hard. Tell your papa, people dey die. Tell your papa this one don pass jagajaga,” the rapper sings in Pidgin English, referencing his earlier protest anthem “Jaga Jaga.”

In the new song, Mr Abdulkareem accuses President Tinubu of failing Nigerians through unfulfilled promises and worsening socio-economic conditions.

He spotlighted the growing insecurity, inflation, and widespread hardship across the country and demanded that the young Tinubu experience life without privilege.

“Seyi, how far? I swear your papa, no try—there are too many empty promises. On behalf of Nigerians, take our message to him. Kidnappers dey kill Nigerians. Try to travel by road without your security makes you feel the pains of fellow Nigerians. You dey fly private jets, insecurity no be your problem,” he raps.

Mr Abdulkareem described the song as “a sizzling, politically and socially charged commentary on the nation’s state.”

Long history of political commentary

This isn’t the first time Mr Abdulkareem used music to critique Nigerian leaders.

His bold and courageous use of music as a tool for political commentary has inspired many. His 2004 hit “Nigeria Jaga Jaga” drew sharp criticism from then-President Olusegun Obasanjo, who condemned the track for portraying Nigeria negatively.

At a Nigeria Leadership Initiative forum in Lagos, Mr Obasanjo remarked, “One of the worst problems Nigeria faces is disbelief. Nigerians no longer believe in themselves or their country. That takes me back to that song ‘Jaga Jaga.’ How could a sane man dare to call his country Jaga Jaga? It is the height of blasphemy.”

The former military head of state added, “We are grooming our youths for tomorrow’s leadership, and with such persons, I don’t think the country can move forward.”

However, Mr Abdulkareem has consistently fired back at Mr Obasanjo in interviews and on social media.

In one post, he wrote, “President Obasanjo, if you truly love Goodluck as you claimed, why didn’t you talk to your fellow Boko Haram member to let Goodluck rule in peace?”

He taunted the ex-president in another tweet: “Mr ex-president, I heard you were talking about me in your last interview… you can’t do without me. You are my mugu. Obasanjo na my mugu oooo… You dey look for trouble ooo.”

Following the exchange, Mr Abdulkareem announced plans to release a new song, “Obasanjo na My Friend.”

“Thank you for making me a star. Talk more about me. I’m inspired!” he tweeted.

Activism through music

Mr Abdulkareem, known for his fearless political commentary, launched his record label, La Kreem Music, in November 2005.

That same year, he released his fourth studio album, Letter to Mr President, which included responses to Mr Obasanjo’s criticism and tributes to the late Stella Obasanjo and the victims of the Bellview Airlines crash.

His latest track continues a legacy of using hip hop as a tool for social and political advocacy—unafraid to confront Nigeria’s powerful elite in defence of everyday citizens.

