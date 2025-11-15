Banger Only Production (BOP), the newly unveiled production arm of Dapper Music and Entertainment, has announced the onboarding of four producers: Badass, Deo Beats, Japh Kenti & Shakablaka.

In a statement released to PREMIUM TIMES, Dapper Music and Entertainment stated that the creatives will form the cornerstone of BOP’s mission, which is to deliver original, impactful bangers that resonate on both street and global stages.

The record label stated that the BOP emerged from its vision to deepen its creative ecosystem, not just sign talent, but build the sonic infrastructure behind it.

According to them, with Nigeria’s music scene evolving faster than ever, production has become a key differentiator. Each producer brings a unique voice and style to BOP.

Production team

TobbyBadass is a seasoned sound engineer and producer whose technical precision and rhythmic sensibility set the foundation for tracks that demand attention.

Deo Beats is known for crafting melodic, groove-driven beats that blend Afrobeat, R&B, and street sensibilities, making him a highly sought-after collaborator.

Meanwhile, Japh Kenti, a Nigerian Idol alumnus, has built a strong portfolio, producing hits like “Adunni” by Rybeena ft. Joeboy and “Gaddem” by Rybeena ft. Shoday, bridging engineering excellence with emotional storytelling.

Additionally, Shakablacka, who also performs as a rapper, merges hip-hop and Afrobeat energy, with notable works including “Soft Life” and “Gbedu”, bringing experimentation and street edge to the mix.

Speaking on the formation of the production team, CEO of Dapper Music and Entertainment, Damilola Akinwunmi (Dapper), revealed the aim of the production studio, stating that BOP will create environments to prioritise quality beats, vibe, and energy.

“Launching BOP is about putting our work where our belief is. This is about creating an environment where the beat, vibe, and energy come first, featuring Tobby Badass, Deo Beats, Japh Kenti, and Shakablaka.

“We are not just producing tracks; we’re shaping the soundscape of modern Nigerian music. BOP is built for impact, for culture, and for moments that last,” Mr Akinwunmi said.

Influence

As the company amplifies its influence in the Afrobeats era and beyond, this production unit signals a new chapter: not just releasing songs, but sculpting moments. The launch of BOP reflects Dapper Music and Entertainment’s commitment to developing world-class music production infrastructure.

By consolidating talent under one production house, the company is positioning itself to streamline creative processes, nurture high-quality music, and amplify the careers of both producers and artists in its fold.

BOP’s producers are now open for collaborations with both Dapper-affiliated and independent artistes, signalling the beginning of a new era in Nigerian music production, one where creativity, technical skill, and cultural resonance converge to craft chart-topping bangers.