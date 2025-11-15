One of the primary purposes of movies, beyond entertainment, is to reflect society, raise awareness, and inspire change, and Biodun Stephen’s films do precisely that.

Biodun’s ‘The Grey Night’, now streaming on YouTube, is not just another office romance gone wrong; it’s a bold, unsettling exploration of consent, silence, and the blurry lines society often draws around sexual violence.

Featuring a simple cast with outstanding performances from Chinenye Nnebe, Ray Adeka, and Michael Ejoor, the film takes viewers into uncomfortable yet necessary territory, asking difficult questions about what it truly means to say “yes” and when that “yes” can turn into “no” in a sexual relationship.

Plot

At the centre of the story is Nosa (Ray Adeka), a confident and charming professional whose career takes a dramatic turn after an office party. He spends the night with Orezi (Chinenye Nnebe), his ambitious junior colleague who has long been open about her attraction to him.

By morning, everything changes. Orezi accuses him of rape. What follows is a tense and emotional unravelling of careers, reputations, and assumptions, as both characters navigate the painful aftermath of a night that means two very different things to each of them.

As Nosa fights to prove the encounter was consensual, the film forces the audience to confront a broader societal question: can intimacy ever justify ignoring a person’s discomfort or silence?

Review

‘The Grey Night’ stands out for its depth into the topic of consent, a subject often mishandled or oversimplified in Nigerian cinema.

The screenplay refuses to hand the viewer easy answers. Instead, it places us inside the emotional chaos of both characters, making it clear that in matters of sexual relations, perception can be deeply misleading.

A key revelation in the film is the introduction of “Tonic Immobility”, a psychological and physiological response to extreme fear or trauma.

The term, rarely discussed in mainstream media, refers to the body’s tendency to freeze when faced with danger —a paralysis that is neither consent nor surrender, but a form of survival.

This discovery becomes pivotal to understanding Orezi’s reaction that night. Her stillness, which Nosa interpreted as acceptance, is revealed as a trauma response; a quiet, devastating reminder that silence is not consent.

Ray Adeka brings an unnerving blend of charm and fragility to Nosa. His performance captures how quickly privilege and confidence can crumble under accusation. “Come on, detective,” he says at one point, “do I really look like a man who’s lacking female attention?”, a line delivered with such conviction that it perfectly captures the arrogance many bring to conversations about consent.

Chinenye Nnebe’s portrayal of Orezi is equally powerful. She balances vulnerability with defiance, embodying the confusion, shame, and eventual courage of a woman forced to defend her truth.

Conversation starter

Director Biodun Stephen, known for bringing everyday experiences to moral lessons, handles the subject with maturity and restraint. The cinematography, with its muted tones, dimly lit rooms, and close-up shots, amplifies the film’s tension and emotional weight.

At its core, ‘The Grey Night’ is a conversation starter, not a lecture, but a mirror. It challenges societal assumptions: that past intimacy guarantees future consent, or that attraction equals permission. It underscores that consent must be clear, continuous, and respected at every stage.

The film also highlights the moral urgency of empathy. It reminds viewers that our culture often prioritises appearances and victim-shaming over understanding trauma.

By integrating real-life legal and psychological insights, including conversations around how silence can stem from fear, the film extends beyond entertainment into advocacy.

One striking takeaway is how ‘The Grey Night’ reframes the responsibility of both men and women: Parents must teach children not just self-control but respect for others’ boundaries. Additionally, society must recognise that awareness is a form of prevention and that education is crucial to eradicating the culture of victim-blaming.

In all, ‘The Grey Night’ is more than a film; it’s a learning experience, and perhaps, the beginning of much-needed social unlearning

Verdict

8/10

‘The Grey Night’ is showing on Biodun Stephen’s YouTube Page