For the first time in history, Red Bull Symphonic witnessed Asake as the first African to grace the stage at Brooklyn’s Kings in New York on Saturday.

Red Bull Symphonic has built a reputation for pairing worlds that rarely meet. The global series transforms familiar tracks into orchestral works by bringing contemporary artists together with classical music directors.

The Nigerian singer, accompanied by a 33-piece orchestra, reimagined his hits, such as ‘Lonely at the Top’ and ‘Terminator,’ in a fusion of Afrobeats and classical music.

Surprise guests, including Wizkid, Gunna, Central Cee, Tiakola, and Fridayy, joined for collaborations such as ‘MMS’ and ‘Happiness,’ showcasing Asake’s global impact and collaborations.

While the sold-out show itself was a significant milestone, the unannounced appearance of Afrobeats icon Wizkid set social media ablaze.

Wizkid walked on stage out of nowhere, sparking wild reactions from Brooklyn’s biggest Theatre.

Together, they performed their 2024 hit “MMS”, backed by a full orchestra.

Serving a tip of the iceberg and whetting their appetites during the show, the 33-year-old previewed an unreleased track from his upcoming album ‘Mr Money,’ featuring lyrics on faith, perseverance, and hard work.

Fusion

The concert showcased the beauty of the seamless, innovative fusion of contemporary Afrobeats and classical music.

His collaborations with artistes like Tiakola and Fridayy reinforced his cross-genre appeal.

This event solidifies Asake’s position as the frontrunner of contemporary Afrobeats’ evolving global presence.

The year has been good for Asake, as he has been making international waves, with performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Good Morning America. He was also nominated for Grammy Awards alongside Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

He sold out his O2 Academy show in under an hour and announced a second date.

The Afrobeats star dropped new singles like “Why Love” and collaborated with Olamide on “New Religion”.