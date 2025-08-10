Afrobeats continues to draw fresh talent daily, with each newcomer adding vibrant energy and delivering chart-worthy hits. Among the rising stars determined to reshape the narrative and secure her place in the spotlight is Temidola “Modola” Awosika.

The Milan-raised Modola was committed to carving out a distinctive path with her dynamic sound and crafting lyrics that resonate with a broad range of listeners.

Modola’s sound is “a fusion of my African roots with global influences.” It aims to create a unique blend that feels both familiar and fresh.

Following her goal of establishing herself as a rising star in the industry, building a loyal fanbase, and releasing songs that connect with people she took a significant step forward with releasing her extended play (EP).

Her debut EP, “New Light”, released on 31 July and featuring six tracks, reflects her mission to take the Afrobeats genre to new heights, cementing her status as a fresh superstar on the rise.

New Light

Before releasing her 14-minute project, Modola introduced audiences to her debut single, “Talk”, one of the EP’s standout tracks.

The single did more than announce her arrival, it captivated listeners and left them eager to hear what else she could bring to the music scene.

The EP marks a bold and confident beginning for an artist whose vibrant voice, infectious energy, and magnetic stage presence leave a lasting impression on her audience.

With “New Light”, Modola rewards fans who had long awaited her next move and draws them into the rich sensations of her artistry, a significant win for her career.

The EP surpassed two million streams in its first two days and debuted at No. 56 on the Top 100 Tanzania Music Chart.

These achievements silenced some critics and confirmed to many fans that she has much more to offer the music industry.

Driven by determination and an unwavering commitment to growth, Modola is clearly on the path to success, regardless of the pace.

The EP has already shone a fresh light on her potential, supported by a rapidly expanding social media following and frequent live appearances.

Her opening performance for Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz at his London show in June was a milestone moment. It introduced her to a new audience from a different cultural background, a fitting and memorable formal introduction to the international stage.

“New Light” delivers a balance of cohesion and versatility, with tracks that suit intimate listening and lively social settings.

While not flawless, the project firmly establishes Modola’s presence in the Afrobeats scene, an impressive feat just months after her debut.

The EP features Masun, No Stress, Oro Owo, Billing, Talk, and Kontrolla—each offering a different flavour of Modola’s style and hinting at her readiness to step fully into the industry.

Stream New Light EP here