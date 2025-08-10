Team Nigeria is set to depart for Santiago, Chile, to compete in the prestigious World Para-Powerlifting Championships from 11 to 18 August.

The team, comprising Nigeria’s finest para-powerlifters, will represent the nation with determination and pride, aiming to further cement Nigeria’s dominance in the sport on the global stage.

Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, commended the athletes for their commitment and hard work throughout their camping period, urging them to go all out for victory.

“You are carrying the hopes and pride of millions of Nigerians. Compete with focus, discipline, and the fighting spirit that has made our country a powerhouse in para-powerlifting. We believe in your ability to make history once again and bring glory to the nation,” he charged.

With an impressive track record in past competitions, the athletes are fully prepared to showcase their strength, skill, and resilience against the world’s best.

Nigeria’s participation in the championship reaffirms the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s commitment to supporting para-sports and empowering differently-abled athletes to excel at the highest levels of competition.