Exactly one week ago on Sunday, 3 August, Nigeria’s D’Tigress stood on the brink of history, aiming for what no other basketball team—male or female—on the African continent had ever achieved: a fifth consecutive continental crown.

After shaking off a slow start against a determined Mali side, the Nigerians clicked into gear and stormed to a 78–64 victory in the final at the Palais des Sports de Treichville, Abidjan, to claim their seventh AfroBasket title overall.

The triumph also marked their 29th straight win in the AfroBasket competition, a streak dating back to 2015, underscoring their unmatched dominance in African women’s basketball.

While the team has since been celebrated with national honours, cash rewards, and gift prizes, PREMIUM TIMES profiles the champions who turned history into reality here.

PROFILES…

#2 Promise Amukamara

Born 22 June 1993 – Club: Hapoel Rishon Le Zion (Israel)

A stalwart in Nigeria’s backcourt since 2019, Amukamara’s speed and defensive grit have anchored D’Tigress’ transition game for years. The Arizona State alum returned for her third AfroBasket, contributing veteran leadership and relentless perimeter defence.

In Abidjan, she averaged 9.8 points, 5.0 assists, and 0.8 steals per game, often tasked with neutralising the opponent’s top guard.

Amukamara remains one of the most respected figures in the locker room, known for her cool head under pressure. She completed a hat trick of Afrobasket titles in Abidjan, having won in 2019, 2021 and 2025.

Among other personal accomplishments, Amukamara is the first Arizona State University graduate women’s basketball player to make an Olympic team

#4 Ezinne Kalu

Born 26 June 1992 – Club: OBG Roma (Italy)

One of the faces of Nigeria’s golden era, Kalu has been a fixture since 2017 and is a four-time AfroBasket champion. The former CAA Player of the Year is a master of the pick-and-roll and clutch shooting. In 2025, she averaged 13.2 points and 4.2 assists per game in the tournament, controlling tempo with veteran poise. With her infectious energy, she embodies the competitive heartbeat of D’Tigress.

#5 Elizabeth Balogun

Born 9 September 2000 – Club: Club Charnay Basket Bourgogne SUD (France)

Balogun, a versatile forward who can guard multiple positions, made her AfroBasket debut in 2023 and has since grown into a key starter. She blends length, athleticism, and shooting touch. She averaged 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds across 22 minutes per game in Abidjan. Still only 25, her ceiling remains sky-high for Nigeria.

#6 Amy Okonkwo

Born 26 August 1996 – Club: Tango Bourges Basket (France)

Okonkwo’s 2025 tournament was a masterclass in scoring efficiency, as she averaged 14 points and six rebounds per game, shooting over 50% from the field.

The Cal State Fullerton alum and Spanish league standout first joined D’Tigress in 2021 and has quickly become one of their most reliable offensive weapons, capable of punishing defenders both in the post and beyond the arc. This has been proven with her back-to-back MVP awards at the 2023 and 2025 Afrobasket tournaments

#8 Nicole Enabosi

Born 26 March 1997 – Club: C’Chartres Basket Féminin (France)

A physical forward who thrives in the paint, Enabosi’s relentless rebounding and second-chance points proved crucial for Nigeria’s title defence. The Delaware graduate averaged 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in the 2025 campaign. Since coming on board in 2021, Enabosi has also enjoyed all three Afrobasket titles won by D’Tigress in the period

#9 Pallas Kunayi-Akpannah

Born 12 July 1997 – Club: Magnolia Basket Campobasso (Italy)

An elite rebounder and defensive anchor, Kunayi-Akpannah made her AfroBasket debut in 2021 and has been a constant presence in the paint. The Northwestern University alum averaged 4.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in Abidjan, with her hustle plays setting the tone in key stretches. Her size and physicality remain a nightmare for opposing bigs.

#10 Victoria Macaulay

Born 7 August 1990 – Club: Emlak Konut Spor Kulübü (Turkey)

The veteran centre brings a wealth of experience from stints across Europe. Macaulay, who joined D’Tigress in 2019, averaged 9.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 2025, providing a steady interior presence. Her ability to stretch the floor with her mid-range shooting complements Nigeria’s dynamic guard play. Though she missed the 2023 Afrobasket edition, her presence helped win the titles in 2019, 2021 and 2025.

#13 Vera Ojenuwa

Born 2 February 2005– Club: University of Georgia (USA)

One of the college players in the squad, Ojenjwa’s inclusion highlights Nigeria’s projection into the future already. She played limited minutes in Abidjan but brought valuable defensive energy off the bench. Her court vision and composure suggest a promising future at both club and international levels.

#12 Blessing Ejiofor

Born 2 September 1998 – Club: Alpo Basket (Italy)

Standing 6’4”, Ejiofor offers Nigeria a towering rim protector. The former West Virginia University player made her AfroBasket debut in 2023 and averaged 2.5 points and two rebounds in 2025, having enjoyed limited playing time.

#13 Ifunanya Okoro

Born 6 July 1999 – Club: Sporting (Egypt)

A versatile guard-forward hybrid, Okoro provided valuable minutes as a defensive specialist. Making her AfroBasket debut in 2025, she averaged 5.8 points and 1.6 rebounds, often tasked with guarding taller wings. Her energy and team-first mentality were praised by the coaching staff.

#14 Sarah Ogoke

Born 25 June 1990 – Club: Ferroviário Maputo (Mozambique)

Sarah Ogoke adds gravitas to the roster. Her legacy is unmatched as the only African basketball player to win five straight AfroBasket titles. At 35 and a certified doctor, she brings longevity, leadership, and a powerful personal story—returning to the court just months after giving birth. Though she played limited (12.2 minutes), Ogoke’s presence resonates through mentorship, experience, and honour. She remains an icon for persistence, loyalty, and national pride.

#15 Murjanatu Musa

Born 5 May 2000 – Club: Tarbes Gespe Bigorre (France)

Making her third AfroBasket appearance in Abidjan, she logged 7.8 rebounds per game with high efficiency. Musa’s explosive athleticism and tenacity on the boards bring fierce energy to both ends.

Her rapid rise from the Nigerian Air Warriors team in the domestic league is inspiring.