Nigerian pop star Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, famously Ayra Starr, known as appears to have dusted off the rumours about the stringent conditions allegedly tied to her signing to Roc Nation, a music label, entertainment, and sports services company founded by iconic American rapper and mogul Jay-Z.

Unfazed by the rumours, Ayra put up a superlative display on Sunday at the ongoing Coldplay tour, energising the crowd as she taught the band’s guitarist the lyrics to the song.

Coldplay is a British rock band with vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

Founded in 1997, the ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour will travel across various cities in the United States and Canada throughout 2025.

World’s biggest pop star

From kiss cam scandals to rumours of stringent record deals, British rock band Coldplay appears to be having its best tour yet.

Barely a week after a kiss cam at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, a stop of the tour exposed the after-hours shenanigans of top executives of tech company Astronomer, the band stopped at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

This time around, at the thick of it is Nigeria’s darling singer, Ayra Starr, who serenaded the crowd with her latest single, ‘Hot Body’.

Chris Martin introduced her to the crowd, saying, “Ok, everybody, listen. We will do something special because this is Ayra Starr from Nigeria. She is going to be the world’s biggest pop star soon.

“And she has a new song called ‘Hot Body’ which I think is amazing. So please indulge us and join us for a big dance party.”

Some clips and pictures on her Instagram page show her singing as dancers perform acrobatic displays in the background.

Excited by the outing, Ayra wrote, “I just performed Hot Body with Coldplay !!! And Messi was in the audience.”

Unfounded rumours

Earlier in July, reports that the singer is officially on Roc Nation’s artiste roster hit the newsstands.

The news was further established when Roc Nation dedicated a page on its website to the singer, describing her as “one of this generation’s most undeniable new voices in music.”

The label also posted a snippet of Starr’s then-unreleased single, ‘Hot Body’, on its social media pages.

On Monday, an unconfirmed report that Ayra is barred from going into a relationship or starting a family began to trend on social media.

A trending video shows a podcaster saying that one of the stipulations in the singer’s deal is that she is not allowed to have a boyfriend during the five-year contract.

“She is also not allowed to choose collaborations without Roc Nation’s approval, post anything on social media without permission, dress or speak publicly in ways that go against the label’s image plan.

“She’s also not allowed to start a family during the five-year term,” she said.

However, Ayra wasted no time debunking the report. She quoted a post with the comment, “Does Ayra Starr know about this?”

‘Hot Body’

Weeks after teasing her fans with song snippets, the Mavin signee released ‘Hot Body’ last Saturday.

The song will likely generate the same buzz, if not bigger, than her previous release, ‘Sability,’ which triggered a fashion challenge on social media.

Although it’s still early to determine any figure for the song, it has gained almost half a million views on the singer’s YouTube Page.