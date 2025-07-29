Katsina State“, a traditional ruler from the state, Ibrahim Idah, has said. Bandits and terrorists’ attacks have gone down “substantially” in the two years of President Bola Tinubu “at least in“, a traditional ruler from the state, Ibrahim Idah, has said.

Mr Idah, a former senator who holds the title of Wazirin Katsina, stated this at the ongoing forum for engagement between officials of the Nigerian government and stakeholders from the Nigerian northern states.

Citing a campaign promise by Mr Tinubu to curb arms proliferations, Mr Idah said Mr Tinubu had evidently fulfilled this promise on account of reduction of attacks compared with the past.

Mr Idah, however, advocated for arming vigilantes outfits established by state governments with automatic weapons to make them more effective.

He also called on the government to strengthen non-kinetic measures of addressing insecurity.

For his part, the Chairman of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, however called for caution on arming vigilantes, citing a recent case of a vigilantes commander in Borno State suspected of peddling drugs who honoured the invitation of the anti-drug agency “with over 50 armed men”.