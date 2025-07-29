Uncertainty has started to unravel in the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house as BBNaija threw out all week 1 eviction nominations for being fake.

BBNaija declared the nominations “fake” and technically put all 29 housemates up for eviction, though none will leave the house this week.

This unexpected twist, announced Monday night, came just days into the new season and has already stirred tension, fake smiles, and a rush of recalculated alliances among the housemates.

BBNaija confirmed the decision on X, saying, “Biggie tossed the nominations in the bin and said: y’all are up. No safe spots. Just tension, fake smiles and straight vibes. Game = flipped. Pressure = applied. #BBNaija.

“Biggie was in his menace era. Housemates nominated like their lives depended on it, but there was a plot twist. It was all caps; no votes, no evictions—just vibes and chaos. Biggie stays 10 steps ahead,” the post read.

Fake nominations, real pressure

Though housemates were summoned individually to the Diary Room to nominate two fellow contestants for possible eviction, the nominations turned out to be a mind game.

BBNaija announced that none of the nominations would count and that no voting would occur this week. Instead, the housemates will be informed during the first live eviction show on Sunday, August 3, 2025, that the entire exercise was a psychological play.

Though twists like this have occurred in previous BBNaija seasons, this is one of the earliest instances of a fake nomination being deployed within the first week. It shows the mind-game pressure on housemates as they try to gain a foothold in the game.

Therefore, no housemate will be evicted this week due to the fake nominations. Viewers are still encouraged to participate in the BBNaija week 1 vote poll to indicate their favourite housemates.

The results will allow fans to root for early favourites and may influence house dynamics in future nomination rounds.

However, in the cancelled eviction nomination, the housemates with the most mentions are Denari-6, Imisi-6, Isabella-6, Zita-5, Kayikunmi-5, Mensan-4, Mide-4, Otega-4, and Dede-3.