Grammy-nominated Afrobeat artist and multi-instrumentalist Made Kuti has announced the release of his much-anticipated second studio album, ’Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From?’.

The album, now available on all streaming platforms, features powerful songs like ‘Take It All In Before The Lights Go Out,’ ‘I Won’t Run Away,’ and ‘Life As We Know It.’ Other songs are ‘Find My Way,’ ‘Pray,’ ‘Won Na Pa,’ ‘Our Own,’ and ‘Wait And Se.’

The album also includes ‘You Can’t Hide,’ ‘Oya,’ ‘My Voice,’ ‘Story,’ and ‘After The Tears Flow,’ blending introspective lyrics with Afrobeat’s signature instrumentation.

To celebrate the release, the composer will host an exclusive listening party on Sunday at the Afrikan Shrine.

The album launch event, organised by FK Management, promises a milestone moment for fans and music lovers—a night to remember with live performances, cultural expression, and community vibes.

The album follows his acclaimed 2022 debut ’For(e)word’, released jointly with his father Femi Kuti’s ‘Stop the Hate’ as part of ’Legacy+’, which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album.

Three years later, ‘Chapter 1’ continues Kutis’ tradition of confronting societal issues through music, offering personal reflection and a fresh sonic experience.

As a third-generation Kuti, the songwriter, Made remains committed to using music as a tool for social impact and cultural pride.