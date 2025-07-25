A member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Tolu Bankole, has congratulated Nentawe Yilwatda, on his emergence as the new national chairman of the party.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Bankole described Mr Yilwatda’s election as “historic, deeply reassuring, and a sign of renewed hope for the party at a time when visionary and reform-oriented leadership is most needed.”

He praised the new chairman’s diverse experience in academia, electoral reform, humanitarian service, and digital innovation, stating that these qualities uniquely position him to lead the APC into a new era of inclusive and accountable governance.

Mr Bankole, the national leader of Persons With Disabilities in the party, noted that Mr Yilwatda’s consistent advocacy for the vulnerable, especially persons with disabilities, alongside his commitment to the ideals of good governance, marks him out as a transformational leader.

He pledged his full support to the new chairman and expressed confidence that his leadership will further unify the party and strengthen its electoral chances.

“Your track record as an academic, technocrat and reformer in both public and private spheres gives us every confidence that the future of the APC is in safe hands,” he said.

Mr Bankole who hails from Ogun State, also expressed faith in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stating that “no coalition of confusion can stop what God has ordained,” and that the president’s mandate will be renewed by Nigerians.

He emphasised that Mr Yilwatda’s leadership will contribute significantly to repositioning the APC for greater cohesion, policy discipline, and electoral success.

He prayed for wisdom, strength, and grace for the new chairman as he takes on the responsibility of steering the party forward, especially at a time when internal discipline, ideological clarity, and grassroots engagement are most needed.

Mr Yilwatda was unanimously elected national chairman during the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on 24 July at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He replaced Abdullahi Ganduje, who resigned as chairman on 27 June 27, citing personal and health reasons. Mr Ganduje had assumed office in August 2023 following the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu.

Seventh chairman

Mr Yilwatda will be the seventh chairman of the APC, which was formed as a result of the merger of some opposition parties in 2013.

The parties, now defunct were the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and a section of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). APGA is still one of Nigeria’s 18 political parties.

The past national chairmen of the APC were Bisi Akande (interim), John Odigie-Oyegun, Adams Oshiomhole, Mala Buni (Caretaker), Abdullahi Adamu, and Mr Ganduje.

Disagreement, agitation

With the election of Mr Yilwatda, the position of APC natiomal chairman has reverted to the North-central zone to which it was originally zoned in 2022, leading to election of Mr Adamu, a former Nasarawa governor, as chairman.

The party’s stakeholders in the zone had relentlessly agitated for the removal of Mr Ganduje, who hails Kano in the North-west zone.

The zone comprises Nasarawa, Niger Benue, Plateau, Kogi and Kwara states