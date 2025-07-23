Two of Nigeria’s most controversial personalities, Habib Okikiola, also known as Portable, and Martins Otse, famously called Very Dark Man or VDM, are at each other’s throats.

Although their grievances date back months, the duo have taken things slightly higher by hitting the studio with beef tracks.

In October 2024, Portable and VDM exchanged harsh words on social media after the latter called out the former for allegedly assaulting a man in a toilet during a Felabration event in Lagos.

VDM posted an Instagram video demanding the arrest of the singer for his violent behaviour, which he tagged as an injustice.

More recently, Portable renewed hostilities when he went on a rant about what he described as VDM chasing clout by interfering in the late singer Mobhad’s case.

In his response, VDM, who was re-arraigned in May for allegedly cyberbullying Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh and others, released an old video where Portable was beaten and accused of stealing a phone and a Tricycle.

Portable, however, reacted to the claims, stating that those who said he stole the phone were those who gave it to him.

Things then took a turn as VDM hit the studio and released a diss track targeting the Ika of Africa.

‘Ole’

Despite being at each other’s throats for a while, this time around, VDM chose to meet Portable in his zone by going to the studio to record a track maligning the singer.

Simply titled ‘Ole,’ the track is produced by Jimoh Waxiu and features MonstarBoi, an up-and-coming artiste.

“Nobody will be spared. Who dey ground no dey fear to fall, we go lower till we find oil,” VDM captioned a track snippet on his Instagram post.

Available on Audiomack and Soundcloud, the song opens with the audio from the clip in which Portable is accused of stealing a Keke.

A mid-tempo track, VDM calls Portable the Ika of stealing while accusing him of failing WAEC like a certain governor.

“You tiff phone (Ole). Yout tiff keke (Ole). Dem beat you (Ole),” he sings.

In another post, the social media activist posted a clip of Portable dressed in female attire, dancing to ‘Ole’.

‘Oromadiye Adodi’

As expected of Portable, he came into the ring with all his gloves off.

Those who have followed his career know that roforofo is where he shines.

True to his character, the controversial singer responded without hesitation within hours.

In a song titled ‘Oromadiye Adodi’, Portable, among other things, questions how VDM’s sexuality swings.

“You dey dodi abi you no dey dodi? Don Jazzy give you money. NGO money. No bi your papa money,” he sings.

He also had some words for VDM’s parents, describing his mother (a call girl) and his father as a shoemaker.

Portable flaunted his car keys and phones in the snippet on his Instagram page, indicating that he doesn’t need to steal either.

Although both tracks are currently trending online with fans taking sides, it’s left to see if we are about to have two era-defining songs in the mould of Tupac and Biggie’s diss tracks, but hopefully without the body count.