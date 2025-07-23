The Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Anambra State says it will revive socioeconomic activities in the state if its candidate is elected in the 8 November governorship election.

Uzu Okagbue, the party’s deputy governorship candidate in the election, made the promise on Sunday, 20 July, in the Umudioka community, Dunukofia and the Ogidi community in Idemili-North Local Government Areas of the Anambra.

“Today, I have the honour of joining my brothers and neighbours in Umudioka and Ogidi as both communities marked the cherished Mkpikpa and Nwafor cultural festivals.

“It is not a mere celebration, it is a vivid reminder of who we are; a people steeped in heritage, resilience, and pride.

“It is refreshing. It is a stirring reminder that, despite the shadows that now hover over our state, Anambra’s soul is alive and yearning to shine,” Mr Okagbue said in a Facebook post.

He said the insecurity in Anambra has not only shattered lives but has also crippled the state’s economy, muted social vitality, and cast fear over even the most sacred communal celebrations.

“Today, I witnessed cultural resilience. But I also saw the caution in the eyes of elders, the reduced crowds, the shortened processions, subtle yet telling signs of a state held hostage by fear of insecurity,” he said.

Mr Okagbue assured that if voted into power, the party would tackle insecurity to boost socio-economic activities in the state.

He decried the increasing rate of armed robbery, kidnapping for ransom, cultism, among other crimes, which he said have reduced the people’s economic and social lives to the barest minimum.

According to him, this is precisely why the YPP candidate, Paul Chukwuma and himself are not just committed to politics, but committed to purposeful leadership.

“A core plank of our vision is the restoration of security across Anambra, not for show, not for applause, but to liberate our communities,” he said.

The deputy governorship candidate said Anambra does not lack the potential to develop but is “suffering from misdirection.”

“We must fix leadership. We must restore safety. Only then can we truly unleash the cultural, economic, and human possibilities of this great state.

“The night may be long, but the morning is coming. A new dawn is possible. And joy, real shared sustainable joy is coming,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there were high rates of armed robbery, kidnapping, ritual killings and cult war in Anambra before the launch of “Operation Udo Ga-Achi” by Governor Soludo’s administration.

The administration has clamped down on criminal gangs and prominent figures said to be behind ritual killings in the state.

‘Campaign of bitterness and mudslinging’

Meanwhile, the Action Alliance governorship candidate, Jeff Nweke, has expressed worry over what he described as a “campaign of bitterness and mudslinging” in state politics.

“Political campaigns should not be to malign or engage in character assassinations or unnecessary altercations with political opponents, but time to showcase our plans for the people.

“It is time to tell the people how you intend to tackle the problem of multiple taxation choking the masses, death and stagnating businesses, your plans for the education sector, welfare of the people and the state’s economy.

“These are the issues that ought to dominate our discourse and not name-calling,” Mr Nweke said in a statement on Monday.

He said that his party has a very robust programme for rescuing Anambra from misrule and putting the state on the path of development and progress.

He said that although Mr Soludo was doing his best, he (Nweke) had a different approach to addressing the governance challenges in Anambra.

Political analysts are predicting a win for the incumbent Governor Soludo, who is running for a second term under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.