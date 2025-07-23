Adura Aloba, the younger brother of the late singer Mohbad, has shed light on the events that unfolded after the singer was pronounced dead by two hospitals.

Mohbad allegedly suffered a fatal reaction to an injection administered by an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mohbad, whose full name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, died on 12 September 2023.

Since his death, numerous controversies have emerged, ranging from paternity disputes involving his son, Liam, to calls for justice, as well as questions surrounding the autopsy and coroner’s inquest.

The inquest, conducted by the Lagos State Coroner’s Court in Ikorodu, concluded with a directive to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to initiate legal proceedings against Ms Ogedengbe.

Following the conclusion of the inquest, Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, stated in an interview with activist Martin ‘VDM’ Otse that he found the singer’s body had already been locally embalmed.

He explained that he proceeded with the burial the next day due to the absence of a police report and the mortuary’s refusal to accept the body.

Adura’s contrasting account

However, in a contrasting account, Adura refuted his father’s claims during an interview on Objectv Media posted on YouTube on Tuesday.

He denied that Mohbad’s body was embalmed and also addressed a rushed burial of the singer.

Embalming is a process used to temporarily preserve a deceased person’s body, typically with chemicals, to delay decomposition and allow for viewing or medical examination.

Offering his version of events, Adura explained: “When we brought Mohbad’s body home after he was confirmed dead, I couldn’t call anyone because I was overwhelmed with thoughts, wondering how he could just die like that. I couldn’t even find my phone. When we laid his remains in the parlour, Darosha suggested something. He said that when his father passed away, they placed salt on his chest, and we should do the same until our parents arrive.

“So, we placed salt on Mohbad’s chest for hours before Daddy arrived. Mum had already come by then. Daddy referred to the salt we placed on Mohbad’s chest as local embalming. When he arrived, he passed through the kitchen and went upstairs, so he didn’t see the body immediately. When daddy came back down and saw Mohbad’s body with the salt on his chest, he assumed we had embalmed him.”

Burial

Furthermore, Adura revealed that upon his father’s arrival at the house on the said day, he immediately ordered Mohbad’s burial.

He added that although he, some of Mohbad’s friends, and others were initially hesitant, they eventually complied with the father’s directive.

“But all I saw was the salt we placed on him. Then daddy said we must bury him that night. We were shocked. How could we bury him so soon? But we couldn’t disobey Dad.

“So, Mohbad’s friends and I started making arrangements, and an ambulance came to carry Mohbad’s remains to Ikorodu. He was buried the next day”, Adura added.

Earlier, this newspaper reported that Mr Aloba explained the reason behind the rushed burial of Mohbad.

Some of his statements were quoted in the report: “I was confused about what to do next, so I decided to take the body to a morgue in Ikorodu. When we got there, I approached the morgue attendant and informed him that I had brought my son’s body for deposit. He asked for a police report and a doctor’s report, which I didn’t have. He told me they could not accept the body without those documents, and I broke down in tears. The arrangement with the ambulance was to transport Mohbad’s remains to the morgue.

“But since the morgue refused to accept the body, the driver said he could no longer carry the corpse and left Mohbad’s remains there. I was overwhelmed and didn’t know where else to take the body. I instructed Darosha and walked away from the scene, where Mohbad’s widow and others were present, except for his mother, who was not there, to make arrangements for his burial.

“I instructed Darosha and left there around 2:00 or 3:00 a.m. to go home

The burial began around 1:00 p.m., but I wasn’t there because, as a father, I couldn’t bear to witness it. I wasn’t the one who arranged for the coffin; I only saw it online. What I’m asking is: what killed Mohbad? There was no forensic investigation, and the police didn’t question those who were living with him. I was disappointed in the Nigerian Police.”

Enter Naira Marley, Sam Larry

Adura further alleged that his brother repeatedly suffered physical assault at the hands of his former boss, Naira Marley, and the latter’s associate, Sam Larry.

According to him, both he and their father personally witnessed several instances in which the duo beat Mohbad and left him with injuries.

“I remember Mohbad once said he wanted to change his manager, Naira Marley’s younger brother, because they disagreed. Then one day, we got a call that Mohbad was at Naira Marley’s place. In the background, we could hear a dog barking, and the caller said Naira Marley had released the dog on him. They said he was sitting upstairs watching while others in the Marlian house beat Mohbad.

“Immediately, Dad told us to go there. When we got to the estate gate, Mohbad was already driving home. He had multiple injuries on his body and couldn’t speak much. He just rolled down his car window and said, ‘Daddy, Naira Marley did this to me’”, Adura added.

Narrating Sam Larry’s physical assault on Mohbad, Adura said, “One day, we were at a location when Sam Larry suddenly appeared and began saying, ‘Mohbad, you won’t leave here.’ That day, Mohbad was brutally attacked. The person recording the viral video showing him being beaten stopped filming out of fear.

“Zlatan tried to defend Mohbad, but Sam Larry refused to back down. Mohbad ended up badly injured. While they were assaulting him, no one could get close because they were armed with dangerous weapons, including daggers. I was shocked because, under normal circumstances, no one could attack my brother in my presence without me stepping in, but the weapons they held made me afraid.”

This newspaper reported that Sam Larry and Naira Marley had, in several interviews, denied ever assaulting Mohbad during his lifetime.

A Magistrate Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, also cleared their names, alongside Prime Boy, a friend of the late singer, and others, as persons suspected of being involved in Mohbad’s death.